A former major league pitcher who finished his baseball career with the Boston Red Sox was killed Sunday in a car crash. Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native who retired from baseball in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer in New York, was on his way to an assignment at the World Trade Center for an event commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when he was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way in the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, N.J.
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
The biggest rivalry in baseball is back for a short two-game set starting this evening as the first-place New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick will be revealed. After falling on...
Triston Casas already notched his first big-league homer last week at Tropicana Field, but the Boston Red Sox prospect's first Fenway Park blast might be even more memorable. On Tuesday, Casas crushed a two-run opposite-field shot over the Green Monster off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old first baseman's homer traveled 411 feet with a 108.6 mph exit velocity.
Let's be honest: signing Aaron Judge doesn't make sense in the long term. The Red Sox have an opportunity this winter to do something unprecedented, and that is steal the best player on the Yankees, a right-handed power god who may not boast great lifetime numbers in Fenway Park, but could probably figure the place out if he played here every day.
