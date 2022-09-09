Read full article on original website
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
More OC Residents Keep Pressing The County Animal Shelter to Reopen Kennels to Public Visitors
Pressure continues to build at the county-run animal shelter to get more dogs and cats adopted and reopen the kennels to the public. A vocal group of Orange County residents fighting against the OC Animal Care’s current operations has grown during the past few months. More than 11,000 people...
O.C. Performing Arts Groups Look for New Normal
A highly respected and award-winning arts journalist. In partnership with Heide Janssen, Hodgins has in just over a year established a community-focused, award-winning and widely respected Arts & Culture section at Voice of OC. In addition to his work here as an arts writer, columnist and editor, Hodgins teaches at USC. Previously, he was an arts writer and critic at the Orange County Register and the San Diego Union-Tribune and a professor at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton. Hodgins holds degrees from USC, the University of Michigan and the Royal Conservatory of Music.
The Lights Get Brighter Around Anaheim’s Edison Community After Residents Speak Out
The streets around Edison Park in Anaheim are brighter. The changes to the neighborhood come after years of calls from residents for lighting improvements. Too late for Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year old neighborhood teen shot and killed on a dimly lit street in July. But the scores of local...
Another CA Agency Takes Aim at Private Fence in Newport Back Bay As Protest Springs Up
Two state agency warnings. Interest is mounting around a single plot of coastal public parkland in Upper Newport Bay – and the private chain link fence surrounding it. A Sept. 9 notice from the California State Lands Commission marked the second warning by state authorities within two months, over the County of Orange’s efforts to privately sell a land parcel that officials previously declared to be natural open space and public trust land in 2003.
Orange County Board of Supervisors to Convene First Board Meeting in New Board Hearing Room
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Santa Ana, CA (September 12, 2022) – The County of Orange Board of Supervisors will hold its first Board of Supervisors meeting in the County Administration North (CAN) | Hall of Administration building, the newest addition to the Civic Center complex, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:30 am.
Panoringan: Exploring the Restaurant Scene in Little Arabia
On Aug. 23, 2022, Anaheim City Council’s decision to designate Little Arabia was a historic moment for the community decades in the making. Pending a study of the businesses along Brookhurst Street, the proposed thoroughfare will be between Ball Road and Broadway, with the possibility of expanding as wide as Katella and Crescent avenues.
Anaheim May Tighten Lobbyist Registration After FBI Corruption Probe
Anaheim City Council members are slated to consider tightening up the city’s lobbyist regulations following an FBI corruption probe that caused a wave of resident backlash and numerous calls for reform. And the council is also expected to discuss extending the amount of time city officials have to hold...
Skipping OC’s Election: Whopping 86 Candidates to Automatically Win After Drawing No Challengers
There’s a special class of leader coming to OC later this year – those who get to skip having to run for office. They’re candidates who didn’t draw a challenger. In many cases, they won’t even appear on the ballot. And it means controlling majorities...
Is Orange County’s Fire Authority on Fire?
The Orange County Fire Authority is wrestling with some big issues right now, including a drop in staffing, stalled contract negotiations, along with an ever expanding wildfire season and a revolving door of fire chiefs over the past decade. The authority is also facing a lawsuit from their former spokesperson...
Santa Ana’s Street Vendors Are There For Community Members Year Round
Editors’ Note: Every year on Labor Day, Voice of OC profiles working people. This year, we showcase the voices of Santa Ana’s street vendors. On any given day, while driving or walking the streets of Santa Ana you are sure to find street vendors on a corner. Their bright rainbow umbrellas catch your eye, while the smell of their food and the sound of their horns lure you in for a snack.
Tait and Matsuda: From Turmoil and Tragedy to Opportunity and Renewal
10 years ago in the summer of 2012, Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, erupted in furious protests after the seventh fatal police shooting in just twelve months. Two Latino men, Manuel Diaz and Joel Acevedo, had been killed on back to back nights in late July. The community, particularly our Latino neighbors, were angry and grieving, and they took to the streets wanting answers and accountability.
In FBI Probe’s Wake, Anaheim Candidates Try to Distance Themselves from Power Players
An FBI corruption probe in Anaheim has shown it’s not just who you take money from that affects your political image – it’s also from whom you won’t. A few city council members are returning special interest money in light of the scandal, which arose in May while they seek re-election in November this year.
Oil Spill Company to Pay Equivalent of 1.5% of Last Year’s Revenue to End State Charges
The company whose oil spill last October devastated Orange County’s coastline and coastal businesses – and later acknowledged it failed to shut down the pipeline despite hours of alarms – will pay a fine equivalent to 1.5% of its annual revenues to resolve state criminal charges. The...
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
Santa Ana’s Cooling Centers Ramp Up This Week To Help Residents Get a Break From The Heat
Over the weekend, Santa Ana’s community centers, libraries, and senior cities ramped up as as a refuge for residents looking for a break from the ongoing heatwave, which is expected to last throughout the week, according to an advisory by the National Weather Service. Cooling locations like Senior Centers...
Santana: As Deaths Mount, OC Must Confront Hard Conversations on Homelessness
There was once a time when Orange County leaders spoke boldly about ending homelessness. Today, they barely seem able to muster any real public conversation about the crisis. Much less peek under the hood and publicly question: What’s working? What isn’t? Why?. Consider the county’s homelessness commission –...
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
Santana: Beware, Holidays Like Labor Day Can Trigger Taxpayer Hangovers
Labor Day always reminds me of Angel Stadium. Taxpayer boondoggles love holidays. It’s always a chance for special interests to catch everyone napping, or at the store, getting beer and charcoal briquettes, gearing up for the long weekend while the inside players prepare the real barbecue. When it comes...
