2023 Chrysler 300C All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser
Unless Chrysler is planning to drop the biggest plot twist in the history of motoring, you can expect to hear about the return of the Chrysler 300C later this week. That's not to say a Pacifica Hellcat wouldn't be interesting (and hilarious), but the latest teaser pretty much ends all speculation. The Chrysler 300C is coming back for one more romp with a rowdy V8.
Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs
Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
Most Expensive 2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Costs $64,534
When the A90 Toyota Supra debuted a few years back, enthusiasts lamented the lack of a manual transmission. That's been rectified for 2023, with a six-speed stick now available in the six-cylinder model. The GR Supra 3.0 has a starting MSRP of $52,500, but with delivery charges and a mandatory Safety & Technology package added in, the manual starts at $56,215. How high does the sticker price get with all options included?
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Debuts With Up To 300 Miles Of Range
Chevrolet keeps its electric vehicle debuts rolling this year with the unveiling of the 2024 Equinox EV. It launches in fall 2023, and the 2RS trim is available first. The entry-level 1LT arrives later with a starting price of around $30,000. The Equinox EV will be available with two drivetrain...
Chevrolet Will Let Corvette Z06 Buyers Build Their Own Engines
Apart from the looks, the main highlight of the new Corvette Z06 lies in what resides behind the seats. Specifically, GM's new 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crankshaft DOHC all-aluminum V8 engine. Buyers of the Chevy Corvette Z06 will have a very personal touch on this part of the sports car, though....
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
Pagani Utopia Debuts With 852 HP And Is Available With 7-Speed Manual
Pagani plans an initial production run of 99 coupes. The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Video Shows Off Its V12 Engine
The Ferrari Purosangue debuts tomorrow, but the Italian automaker has at least one final teaser to show us before the big reveal. The new video clip, posted to the company’s social media pages, doesn’t reveal much of the car, but it does provide a glimpse at the red, Ferrari-branded V12 engine that will power it.
2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts With 485-HP V8 For Sedan's Final Year
The Chrysler 300C returns for the 2023 model year with a 6.4-liter V8 pumping out 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. It's only available for one year, though, because 2023 marks the end of the 300 lineup. The 300C has an eight-speed automatic transmission driving...
Toyota GR Yaris To Get GR Corolla Morizo's More Potent Engine
The Toyota GR Yaris is about to get even more exciting. Gazoo Racing chief engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto tells Autocar that the hot hatch is getting the higher-output engine from the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. There's no info about when the model arrives. The GR Yaris with the Morizo-spec engine has...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Tech And Styling Upgrades In Europe
The new Ford Mustang sports car is just around the corner and nearly everyone in the automotive industry is talking about the S650 generation of the pony car. Meanwhile, Ford also quietly introduces a series of upgrades for its all-electric cousin in Europe, where the Mustang Mach-E benefits from richer standard equipment, styling tweaks, and other less significant improvements.
2022 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab Scores Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS
The 2022 Toyota Tundra with the four-door crew cab body earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2022 Tundra gets Good ratings in all of the IIHS' crash tests, which is the agency's top score. Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra IIHS Crashtest. The LED...
2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP
Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
VW ID. Xtreme Concept Debuts As AWD Electric Off-Roader
About a month ago, Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of $38,790 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
2024 Ford E-Transit Custom Specifications Released, Up To 217 HP
Ford unveiled the E-Transit Custom in May but without going into details about the technical specifications aside from mentioning the range. The missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as the Blue Oval's commercial arm Ford Pro has released the information. Without further ado, we learn the electric workhorse will have a maximum payload capacity of 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds) and a towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).
Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX: How They Compare
Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
