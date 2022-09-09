Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO