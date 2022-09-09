ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 1

Related
Motor1.com

2023 Chrysler 300C All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser

Unless Chrysler is planning to drop the biggest plot twist in the history of motoring, you can expect to hear about the return of the Chrysler 300C later this week. That's not to say a Pacifica Hellcat wouldn't be interesting (and hilarious), but the latest teaser pretty much ends all speculation. The Chrysler 300C is coming back for one more romp with a rowdy V8.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs

Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
CARS
Motor1.com

Most Expensive 2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Costs $64,534

When the A90 Toyota Supra debuted a few years back, enthusiasts lamented the lack of a manual transmission. That's been rectified for 2023, with a six-speed stick now available in the six-cylinder model. The GR Supra 3.0 has a starting MSRP of $52,500, but with delivery charges and a mandatory Safety & Technology package added in, the manual starts at $56,215. How high does the sticker price get with all options included?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Debuts With Up To 300 Miles Of Range

Chevrolet keeps its electric vehicle debuts rolling this year with the unveiling of the 2024 Equinox EV. It launches in fall 2023, and the 2RS trim is available first. The entry-level 1LT arrives later with a starting price of around $30,000. The Equinox EV will be available with two drivetrain...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Rac#Chevy Equinox Ev#Recon#Wrangler Ev#Chrysler#Hellcat
Motor1.com

Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M

Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Pagani Utopia Debuts With 852 HP And Is Available With 7-Speed Manual

Pagani plans an initial production run of 99 coupes. The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles

Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Video Shows Off Its V12 Engine

The Ferrari Purosangue debuts tomorrow, but the Italian automaker has at least one final teaser to show us before the big reveal. The new video clip, posted to the company’s social media pages, doesn’t reveal much of the car, but it does provide a glimpse at the red, Ferrari-branded V12 engine that will power it.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts With 485-HP V8 For Sedan's Final Year

The Chrysler 300C returns for the 2023 model year with a 6.4-liter V8 pumping out 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. It's only available for one year, though, because 2023 marks the end of the 300 lineup. The 300C has an eight-speed automatic transmission driving...
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota GR Yaris To Get GR Corolla Morizo's More Potent Engine

The Toyota GR Yaris is about to get even more exciting. Gazoo Racing chief engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto tells Autocar that the hot hatch is getting the higher-output engine from the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. There's no info about when the model arrives. The GR Yaris with the Morizo-spec engine has...
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Tech And Styling Upgrades In Europe

The new Ford Mustang sports car is just around the corner and nearly everyone in the automotive industry is talking about the S650 generation of the pony car. Meanwhile, Ford also quietly introduces a series of upgrades for its all-electric cousin in Europe, where the Mustang Mach-E benefits from richer standard equipment, styling tweaks, and other less significant improvements.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP

Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
CARS
Motor1.com

VW ID. Xtreme Concept Debuts As AWD Electric Off-Roader

About a month ago, Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of $38,790 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.
CARS
Motor1.com

VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint

Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 Ford E-Transit Custom Specifications Released, Up To 217 HP

Ford unveiled the E-Transit Custom in May but without going into details about the technical specifications aside from mentioning the range. The missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as the Blue Oval's commercial arm Ford Pro has released the information. Without further ado, we learn the electric workhorse will have a maximum payload capacity of 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds) and a towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX: How They Compare

Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy