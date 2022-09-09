Read full article on original website
William M. “Bill” Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. “Bill” Glenellen, 71, died peacefully at home, September 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. Bill was born April 26, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Earl William and Julie Anne (Downey) Glenellen. He was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School...
Joan Gwendolyn (Gwen) Pierce, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Gwendolyn (Gwen) Pierce of Austintown passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Gwen was born on April 7, 1942, to Michael and Julia (Hruska) Tovarnak. She grew up in the Lansingville...
Ernest Lee Coffey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Lee Coffey, 72 passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ernest was born on February 16, 1950, in Cleveland the son of Lee T. Coffey and Dorothy (Jackson) Corbin. On November 9, 1990, he met the love...
Robert Allen Schweiss, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Schweiss, Jr., of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life into eternal rest at 5:56 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, while a patient in the O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a brief illness. He was 66. Robert was born September 20,...
Eusebia DeJesus, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Eusebia DeJesus, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at home. She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on August 14, 1931 to David Irizarry and Hortencia Rivera. Eusebia is survived by her beloved children, Luz Miriam (Samuel) Papa, Juan...
Esther J. Mogg, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Mogg, 82, of Lowellville, died peacefully Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. She was born February 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Alberta (Westover) Lisko and had been a lifelong area resident. Esther was known...
Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
David W. Kaster, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Kaster, 75, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with the love of his family by his side. David was born April 9, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David C. Kaster and Margaret Irene Webb Kaster...
James F. Mershimer, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mershimer, 83, of Bessemer, passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of his loving wife and the nurses of Hospice House in Boardman, on the Sunday evening, September 11, 2022. Born on December 9, 1937, in West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he was the son...
Johnny Aponte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at New Castle School of Trades. Johnny served in the U.S. Army,...
Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
Jorge Brea Lara, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jorge L. Brea Lara, age 23, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Jorge was born on September 21, 1998 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was a son of Luis Brea and Altagracia Lara Arias. He was...
Mitch Edward Ziegler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitch Edward Ziegler, 65, of 3000 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following an extended illness. He was born July 2, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and...
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Bertha Mae Siverling, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked...
Catherine Ann Towsley, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.
Marion C. DiCola, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion C. DiCola, 94 of New Castle, died on September 12, 2022, at his home. Marion was born on August 19, 1928, the son of the late Orient and Carmella (Marrese) DiCola. Marion was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Church. Marion...
Michael Joseph West, Deerfield, Ohio
DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph West was 38 years old when he passed away in Akron, Ohio on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Michael was born at Robison Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio on September 29, 1983. Michael was a funny, caring and loving person. He loved his family...
