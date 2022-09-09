ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Arizona teen arrested after text threatening shooting at Indiana high school

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Arizona arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a threat made towards a southern Indiana high school.

According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a text message alleging a school shooting would happen the next day was sent to a Mt. Vernon Senior High School student on September 7. The message was sent through an app that the disguises the sender.

An investigation uncovered the likely sender as a 15-year-old in Mesa, Arizona who was a former Mt. Vernon High School student.

19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators

ISP and Mt. Vernon police contacted police in Mesa. The Mesa police tracked the teen down. According to those officers, the teen sent the message through a text app.

The 15-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges for interfering with an educational institution and threatening and intimidating.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to FOX59’s sister station in Evansville , school officials at Mount Vernon did not cancel classes. The decision was made after learning the suspected juvenile behind the threat was out of state.

