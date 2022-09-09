Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?
Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction
Alabama returns home perfect through two games, but down one spot in the AP top 25 poll against UL Monroe in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. The now-No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide escaped Texas on the road last weekend, leaving with a 1-point win and knocked down from the No. 1 perch and ...
Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0