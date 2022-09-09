Read full article on original website
Power outage forces Winters Elementary School closure
(WJAR) — School leaders announced Tuesday Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days due to a power outage. Crews working on an exterior grading site Tuesday hit a buried grounding line, which knocked out the power to the school. Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams told families the...
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
Fire breaks out at school under construction in Worcester
A column of black smoke rose from a construction site in Worcester on Monday. The Telegram and Gazette reported that the fire broke out at the new Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street. Firefighters said roofing materials caught fire. One worker had a minor injury. The fire was reported...
Fire breaks out in kitchen of Pawtucket apartment house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials said a small fire broke out Monday night in the kitchen of a unit in a Pawtucket apartment house, but it inconvenienced the 16 people who live in the eight apartments. The fire was reported on the third floor of the building at Kenyon...
Mt. Hope High School evacuates due to high carbon monoxide levels
BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Mt. Hope High School in Bristol on Monday afternoon due to high carbon monoxide levels, said Interim Principal Michelle King. King said the elevated carbon monoxide was in the kitchen area of the school cafeteria. Everyone inside was...
Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
Portsmouth police investigate boat crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a boat crashed into land on Saturday night. Fire crews said a Hog Island resident called in the high speed crash just before 11:30 p.m. They said the rocky and shallow area made it difficult for crews to access the...
Community Cat Center adoption day to be held at Grieco Honda
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A cat adoption day will be held at Grieco Honda in Johnston on Saturday. Several cats and kittens will be available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grieco Honda on Hartford Avenue in a combined effort with Pawswatch Community Cat Center. “Our...
FBI responds to Providence cemetery in 'ongoing investigation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The FBI's Evidence Response Team was at North Burial Ground in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The cemetery is off of Exit 24 on Interstate 95. The FBI said the response was in connection to an ongoing investigation. No other information was immediately released.
Community center fence in Portsmouth vandalized with spray paint
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said a fence at a community center was vandalized with hateful words in spray paint on the night before they were set to hold their annual fundraiser. The vandalism was reported to Portsmouth police on Sunday morning. Phrases like "Not...
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
Police: Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. The North Kingstown Police Department responded to the crash around 4:57 p.m. to the area of 1011 Lafayette Road. A green 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Those in the...
Gov. Dan McKee holds ribbon cutting for Providence Va mental health building
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mental health building at the Providence VA on Monday morning. The new 15,000-square-foot mental health building is part of the VA Providence Healthcare System. "This facility will help us make sure we're continuing to be the very...
Pawtucket man charged with driving under the influence in Warwick crash
(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.
East Greenwich teenager starts cupcake business to benefit local charities
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A teenager in East Greenwich is already getting a taste of success at the age of 14. Sara Maggio is turning her passion for baking into a business that gives back - one cupcake at a time. "I know I'm luckier than some other...
Boil water advisory impacts Mansfield restaurants
Mansfield business owners have lots of questions following the town's boil water order put into effect after E. coli was found in the drinking water. "How do you wash your hands? Was the service clean? Do the utensils go through the dishwasher? Do you drink out of the cup now? " said Bill Sarro, owner Fresh Catch Seafood. "I don’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick."
Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club
(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
