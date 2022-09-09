PORT ARTHUR — From PAISD :. PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures inorder to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events. We specifically want Titan Nation to experience the talents of our students in the areas of athletics, fine arts, academics, and more, without worrying about safety. In order for that to happen, we have procedures and protocols in place that champion the safety of individuals of all ages.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO