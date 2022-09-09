ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

kwayradio.com

Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at details of this week's weather, including one factor that's super important to how the weekend may turn out. A Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from a Twitter whistleblower. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 3 hours ago. NASA is once...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NebraskaTV

Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
cbs2iowa.com

Shooting suspect didn't try to kill victim, court documents say

New court documents reveal what led up to a deadly April shooting in Cedar Rapids. Marlon Jackson is facing a number of charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Dustin Frondle. A criminal complaint alleges Jackson left his apartment complex to look into a potential burglary...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ingredion issues open letter as strike enters 7th week

As Ingredion workers enter their seventh week on strike Monday. the company is offering an open letter the the community via a full page ad in the Gazette. The strike has been going on since the beginning of August, when local BTCGM 100G turned down a contract offer from the company.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance: "Summer isn't over yet" list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — According to the calendar, it’s still officially summer. So, before you put pumpkins on the porch or hang skeletons in your yard, here’s a list of all the ways to squeeze more summer into the last few weeks of the season from the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Three people injured after head on collision

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people suffered minor injures after a head-on collision on Monday. Police say the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosedale Road in Cedar Rapids, when the 16-year-old driver of a Honda Accord failed to stay in their lane while making a turn, and struck a Toyota Tundra head-on, causing the airbags to deploy.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Stone City residents gathered for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Stone City — Sunday afternoon, Anamosa Veterans Group held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Anamosa lost one of their own when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed...
ANAMOSA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Conservation acquires 83-acre farm for Iowans to explore

SOLON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Johnson County Conservation Board (JCCB) has acquired 83 acres in north central Johnson County. The property, known locally as the Two Horse Farm, was acquired through a donation and purchase agreement through the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Erin and Brian Melloy, former owners of the property.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

