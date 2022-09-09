A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO