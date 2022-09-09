Read full article on original website
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
Cedar Rapids man now facing charges in deadly shooting from April
A Cedar Rapids man is now facing a slew of charges in connection to the April 25 shooting death of Dustin Frondle. Frondle, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest near 12th Avenue Southwest and Auburn Drive Southwest that morning. Marlon Jackson, 43, was arrested and charged...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at details of this week's weather, including one factor that's super important to how the weekend may turn out. A Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from a Twitter whistleblower. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 3 hours ago. NASA is once...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
Waterloo Police arrest man after domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning in Waterloo. Police received a report of an assault in the 400 block of East 2nd Street in Waterloo around 3:15 am. The woman victim reported that she was assaulted by...
Shooting suspect didn't try to kill victim, court documents say
New court documents reveal what led up to a deadly April shooting in Cedar Rapids. Marlon Jackson is facing a number of charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Dustin Frondle. A criminal complaint alleges Jackson left his apartment complex to look into a potential burglary...
Veridian Credit Union hosts Community Shred Day in Cedar Rapids September 17
Veridian Credit Union will host Community Shred Day this Saturday, September 17th from 9A.M. to noon at the Westdale branch at 2810 Edgewood Road SW in Cedar Rapids as part of a series of Community Shred events scheduled across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Veridian staff will be available for on-camera...
Ingredion issues open letter as strike enters 7th week
As Ingredion workers enter their seventh week on strike Monday. the company is offering an open letter the the community via a full page ad in the Gazette. The strike has been going on since the beginning of August, when local BTCGM 100G turned down a contract offer from the company.
Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance: "Summer isn't over yet" list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — According to the calendar, it’s still officially summer. So, before you put pumpkins on the porch or hang skeletons in your yard, here’s a list of all the ways to squeeze more summer into the last few weeks of the season from the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
Waterloo community confused by park renovations pitch during conversation on gun violence
Waterloo — The Waterloo community came together for a conversation on gun violence Monday evening, but they got a presentation on parks and rec renovations instead. “I really came here because I thought I was going to hear about better living, I thought I was going to hear something about legislation,” one Waterloo resident lamented Monday evening.
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
Three people injured after head on collision
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people suffered minor injures after a head-on collision on Monday. Police say the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosedale Road in Cedar Rapids, when the 16-year-old driver of a Honda Accord failed to stay in their lane while making a turn, and struck a Toyota Tundra head-on, causing the airbags to deploy.
Stone City residents gathered for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Stone City — Sunday afternoon, Anamosa Veterans Group held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Anamosa lost one of their own when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Johnson County Conservation acquires 83-acre farm for Iowans to explore
SOLON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Johnson County Conservation Board (JCCB) has acquired 83 acres in north central Johnson County. The property, known locally as the Two Horse Farm, was acquired through a donation and purchase agreement through the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Erin and Brian Melloy, former owners of the property.
Traffic on Edgewood Road shut down for what officials say is a serious crash
Cedar Rapids — Traffic on Edgewood Road was shut down for nearly a mile after a major crash near the Cedar River Bridge Tuesday evening. Crews could be seen diverting northbound traffic onto Ellis Road just after 8 p.m., while southbound traffic was being diverted to Glass Road. The...
