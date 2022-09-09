ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs

Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Co. to invest more than $47 million in services for K-12 students

Oakland County is investing more than $47 million in resources for K-12 students this year, some of which will bolster school mental health services along with food and housing assistance, officials announced Tuesday. County Executive Dave Coulter and Commissioner David Woodward, chair of the county's Board of Commissioners, announced the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washtenaw County, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
Detroit News

Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting

Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSU board chair Byrum backs Stanley, says he shouldn't retire

The chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Monday issued a statement that said some board members should not ask President Samuel Stanley to retire two years before his five-year contract is over. "It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Divisions emerge on MSU's board over Stanley's future

Fractures emerged Monday within Michigan State University's governing board on whether President Samuel Stanley Jr. should remain in charge of the school or retire from his post. The development over the weekend that some Board of Trustee members set a Tuesday deadline for him to decide whether he is willing...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#College#Emu#Circuit#The Faculty Union
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Flint Journal

Man arraigned in Flint homicide from May

FLINT, MI – The suspect in a May homicide outside a Flint grocery store has been arraigned on felony charges. Nico Deandre Nard, 21, was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday, Sept. 6, on single felony counts of first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Several police units respond to gunshots near M.A.C. Avenue

Several suspects remain at large after a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on M.A.C. Avenue.An East Lansing Police Department scanner confirmed victims were transported to the hospital, but the department was unable to confirm the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.An MSU Alert sent at 2:05 A.M. advised students to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue due to the incident. Police scanners indicated the suspects heading west towards Lansing, with both ELPD and Lansing Police Department responding.Fights were reported to have broken out near the scene.Michigan State University Police Department also responding to reports of a woman brandishing a gun in Bryan Hall on campus around 2 a.m., according to the scanner. Michigan State University did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. This story is developing. Stay with The State News for more information.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Roseville man, 18, charged in Eastpointe carjacking

Eastpointe — A Roseville man has been charged in connection with a carjacking over the weekend, officials said. Jaylien Crandall Weaver, 18, was arraigned Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with carjacking, armed robbery, and third-degree fleeing and eluding. A judge set his bond at $175,000 and scheduled...
EASTPOINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy