Los Angeles, CA

What You Need To Know Today: How To Make LA Greener, Unhoused Population Slowly Grows, The Significance of LA's Signs

By LAist Staff
Laist.com
 4 days ago
Santa Monica Mirror

​​30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent. Snap Inc– the parent company of Snapchat–recently laid off 20 percent of its workforce, a total of 1,300 jobs. Nearly a third of these terminated employees worked out of the company’s Santa Monica headquarters.
SANTA MONICA, CA

