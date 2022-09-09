Read full article on original website
Cooler, smoke-free air moving into western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We are looking to have some fresh air this week up in Bellingham after a weekend of cloudy, smoky skies and high fire threats. Fox 13 reports that the smoke will be pushed back over the Cascades and into eastern Washington by winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
NEXUS extending grace period for applicants
BLAINE, Wash. – Travelers hoping to cross the U.S./Canada border using NEXUS are getting some good news this week. The Northern Light reports applicants for the expedited border-crossing program have been granted a five-year grace period to complete the interview process, an expansion from the previous two-year allowance. The...
Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow
BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
Washington students see improved test scores
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Students in Washington are starting to bounce back from declines in test scores seen during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction says test scores from last spring show 70% of students were proficient or made progress from fall 2021. Students in select...
Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
