Wichita City Council members have approved funding for a series of lighting and security improvements for the city’s swimming pools and parks. The city has had incidents of vandalism at local parks in recent months, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said $500,000 has been set aside in capital funding to provide security enhancements. That will include video surveillance systems for the Aley, McAfee, Minisa, Orchard, College Hill and Harvest swimming pools. There will also be access control and video surveillance for the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, the Lynette Woodard Recreation Center, and the Boston Recreation Center, as well as the new Seasons Venue at O.J. Watson Park.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO