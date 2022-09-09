Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Driver critical after crash in downtown Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita. Police said a car was going at high speed on an exit ramp at Kellogg and Main when it ran into the back of a box truck. The crash was reported around 2 p.m.
kfdi.com
Wichita Fire Builds Temporary Station Ahead of Amidon St. Bridge Improvement Project
With construction set to begin on the Amidon bridge next week, the Wichita Fire Department is building a temporary station in northwest Wichita. Construction work will close the Amidon Street Bridge on Monday, September 19th. It will be fully closed beginning the first week of October. The living quarters for...
kfdi.com
Wichita pastor dies after serving over three decades
The longtime pastor of a northeast Wichita church has died after serving more than three decades. Pastor Lincoln Montgomery was the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church at 17th and Volutsia. He began work in August, 1987 and was involved in a number of social and community issues in the community.
kfdi.com
September 11, 2022
Wireless Emergency Alert test to take place on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita will be conducting a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA). WEAs are used to deliver life-saving information to mobile phone, such as a Tornado Warning or Amber Alert.
kfdi.com
Wichita pools and parks will get security improvements
Wichita City Council members have approved funding for a series of lighting and security improvements for the city’s swimming pools and parks. The city has had incidents of vandalism at local parks in recent months, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said $500,000 has been set aside in capital funding to provide security enhancements. That will include video surveillance systems for the Aley, McAfee, Minisa, Orchard, College Hill and Harvest swimming pools. There will also be access control and video surveillance for the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, the Lynette Woodard Recreation Center, and the Boston Recreation Center, as well as the new Seasons Venue at O.J. Watson Park.
kfdi.com
Wireless Emergency Alert test to take place on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita will be conducting a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA). WEAs are used to deliver life-saving information to mobile phone, such as a Tornado Warning or Amber Alert. The test will be on Monday, Sept. 12th at 3 p.m. While other...
kfdi.com
Wichita City Council makes changes to ordinances on marijuana, fentanyl test strips
Wichita City Council members have voted to make changes in city ordinances dealing with fentanyl test strips and small amounts of marijuana. The vote means the city will not consider fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia and will not prosecute possession of test strips in Municipal Court. No such cases have been filed in the city court system up to now.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Health Dept. Now Offering New COVID-19 Boosters
The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has received its shipment of the new, reformulated Pfizer COVID-19 booster and is ready to start administering shots to those who are eligible. Everyone over 12 who is fully vaccinated, including those who have already received booster shots, is encouraged to get the updated...
