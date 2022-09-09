Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
Fredericksburg man arrested for pointing firearm during road rage incident
A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.
Emergency units responded to overturned dump truck in Calvert
At approximately 11:15 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Engine 61, Squad 6, Ambulance 68, Chief 6, Chief 6B, and Safety Officer 6 responded to Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive for the overturned dump truck. Upon arrival, units found the dump truck’s sole occupant uninjured. Units from Company […]
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
fox5dc.com
4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene. Images...
Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead In Maryland Pond, Police Say
Police in Maryland have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Maryland pond, officials said. The Salisbury Police Department in Wicomico County announced on Monday, Sept. 12, that the agency is actively conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane.
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
Bay Net
State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man
LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area.
fox5dc.com
Families struggle with school bus delays in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. They say the issue is causing a headache for families just trying to get their students to school on time. At a bus stop located on 72nd Avenue in Hyattsville, kids have had to...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
WBAL Radio
Charles County correctional officer dead after early morning motorcycle crash
A correctional officer died early Monday morning following a motorcycle crash in Charles County. Dallas Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland, was found ejected from his motorcycle around 4:15 a.m. near Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive, according to a preliminary investigation. Savoy was declared dead on...
