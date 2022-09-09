ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Emergency units responded to overturned dump truck in Calvert

At approximately 11:15 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Engine 61, Squad 6, Ambulance 68, Chief 6, Chief 6B, and Safety Officer 6 responded to Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive for the overturned dump truck. Upon arrival, units found the dump truck’s sole occupant uninjured. Units from Company […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WTOP

Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation

LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene. Images...
LANGLEY PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Detention Center#A Man Escaped#Police#St Mary S Co
Daily Voice

Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy