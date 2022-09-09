ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors

Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer

In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Protein#Diseases#General Health
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy