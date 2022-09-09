Read full article on original website
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer
In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
‘Sun-Worshipping’ Texas Mom, 34, Left With Golfball-Sized Hole In Her Head, Blames Tanning Bed Use IN HER TEENS For Causing Her Skin Cancer
Mary Bentley, a mother of three, is thankful she’s kept up with her skin checks after having surgery to remove an area of skin about the size of a golfball due to melanoma. Now, she’s sharing her story to encourage others to protect their skin. Melanoma is a...
Blonde TV Reporter Who Wanted Highlights Was Told Pea-Sized Mole On Her Scalp Was ‘Fungal Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A journalist for the BBC, Sarah Lee, was diagnosed with melanoma, a rare and deadly skin cancer, after being told it was a fungal infection. She’s encouraging others to protect their skin and get skin checks. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 5.4 million basal and squamous cell...
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
