Edison stays hot in 35-7 win against Palos Verdes: 4 takeaways

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Edison moved to 4-0 on Thursday in a 35-7 rout of Palos Verdes. The Chargers kept their foe off the board until the fourth quarter and benefitted on offense from a senior DE's breakout performance at WR. Here are four takeaways from the game:

IRWIN BREAKS OUT AT RECEIVER

Edison's depth at receiver was a talking point down the stretch of last season, and it already is again now in early September. With one of the team's leading receivers, Mason York, out, Jackson Irwin had himself a career night before halftime came around.

Irwin had already emerged as a defensive/special teams star this season before Thursday, but he didn't have one reception on the season coming in. Against Palos Verdes, he caught for all three of the Chargers' scores in the first half to give them a 21-0 lead.

The first came late in the first quarter as he made a catch around the Sea Kings' 25, shrugged off a tackler, and ran into the end zone uncontested. On the second, which occurred with 5:42 left in the second quarter, Irwin shielded off his defender to catch a ball in a narrow window a foot away from the end zone. And on the third, 31.9 seconds before halftime, he badly burned his defender in his route and needed only make the easy catch. To top it off, the third touchdown was set up by his own punt block just a minute or so beforehand.

Edison didn't score any touchdowns via air in the second half, but Irwin topped off his night with a sack in the third quarter.

"He's a great receiver, great DE, he can do it all," said QB Parker Awad, who threw all three of Irwin's touchdowns.

"Irwin [put in] three years of hard work to get to this point, and he didn't play a ton as a junior, but look where he is now," said head coach Jeff Grady.

"He persevered and kept pushing himself, and we have a good senior class with guys just like that."

"He practices like that everyday," Grady said. "That's just who he is. He practices on defense, and once he comes off he practices at receiver and on special teams."

Edison extended its lead to 28-0 in the third quarter when Carter Hogue ran some 70 yards for a touchdown. Awad ran for the Chargers' final touchdown of the night, a short keeper in the fourth quarter.

EDISON IS ONCE AGAIN RAISING THE BAR

2022 is bringing more of the same of what we've seen from the Chargers over the last few years in particular – lose a great senior class and somehow get better.

It's not uncommon on this team to see seniors getting their first ever chance at a big role instantly make big contributions as if they'd been starting for years. Irwin is a great example out of many. Edison lost a star-studded Class of 2021, came back even stronger last season, then lost even more big names, and now might be on the verge of its best season yet this era.

It sounds like a simple formula because it is, but the proof is in the pudding. In 2022, at a juncture when Edison is ranked as a top-10 team in California, it shouldn't be a hot take that to say the Chargers internally develop and reload year-to-year about as well as any school in the state. In terms of both individual improvement and then seamlessly integrating rising players.

AWAD IS THE ENGINE THAT MAKES IT GO

Awad had an outstanding junior season, completing 67% of his passes for 2,166 yards and 16 touchdowns to five picks in 10 games. He's been even better in 2022, with 11 touchdown passes to just one interception on over 70% completion.

With a great receiving corps around him and strong O-line play, it's easy to underrate a pro-style quarterback like Awad who isn't flashy and doesn't try to do too much. But there aren't many quarterbacks out there who have the combination of accuracy, consistency, poise, and decision-making like he does that can also launch the ball way downfield. More fans and scouts alike are bound to take notice of the 3-star recruit if he keeps up his stellar play down the stretch of the season.

"It feels great," said Awad of the Chargers' 4-0 start.

"There's a lot to learn from, but we've got a great season ahead of us and I'm excited for it."

DESPITE 1-3 START, SEA KINGS ARE A BAY LEAGUE CONTENDER

Don't let the record fool you – Palos Verdes is once again in very good shape with Bay League play approaching. Last year, PV started 1-4 before cruising to a conference title. That included a blowout loss against Edison as well, and a pounding at the hands of Corona del Mar, who the Sea Kings played down to a 14-7 final last week.

Palos Verdes is well-coached, well-rounded, and very tough to score on once again in 2022 like any other season. While they're unlikely to roll through league play without much of a test like they did last fall, don't be surprised if they once again run the table.

Jacob Reis ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Sea Kings, and Michael Beresford grabbed an interception.

