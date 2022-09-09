ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected.

The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.

Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker.

"Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred," the RMV said in a statement. "Vehicles with inspection stickers that expired last year will receive a January sticker of the current year the vehicle is being inspected, no matter the month the vehicle is inspected this year."

The RMV says these changes will help make sure cars get inspected every year.

"Vehicle owners are required to have the inspection done one year from the month the last inspection was done," Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said. "We are asking all vehicle owners to place safety first and make sure to check your inspection date, and don't be late."

People who get their cars inspected on time or before it's due will not be impacted by the change.

The RMV said it will also be switching from printed inspection reports for cars that pass to digital, starting October 1. Vehicle owners can access their report by going online to Mass Vehicle Check . Those who fail their inspection will still get a printed report.

Charles Sturtevant
4d ago

why don't you just admit that all you're trying to do is screw over the taxpayer some more nothing unusual here in Massachusetts lining your pockets a little more there jerk offs

qwik Rick
4d ago

Big brother with another rule to keep you peasants in obedience. Keep voting for your oppressors in a 1 party state. My daughter in Florida said we don't have inspections because we get treated Ike adults who want to take care of our cars and if you get stopped for a vehicle defect to have 30 days to repair it. No fines. no yearly inspection fee (tax).

Peggy Bowles
4d ago

what rubbish. Any excuse to raise the taxes. Florida doesn't have this nonsense and its cars are all in good working order. I've seen some pretty sad looking cars in Massachusetts with headlights out and bad tires, and that's with an inspection sticker once a year. I haven't seen any cars in bad shape in Florida, mine included.stop the nonsense, Massachusetts.

