TV Series

Who Plays Kim Da-Eun in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5? Meet Scene-Stealer Alicia Hannah-Kim

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago
The sensational new season of Cobra Kai is filled with a host of familiar faces, a few fun surprises (how great was the Amanda LaRusso-related REDACTED reveal from Episode 5?!), and the introduction of the show’s first female sensei: Kim Da-Eun.

Played by Alicia Hannah-Kim, the formidable martial arts guru is recruited by Cobra Kai impresario Terry Silver in the sixth episode (“Ouroboros”) of the new season. The granddaughter of master sensei Kim Sun-Yung, Da-Eun exudes the “Way of the Fist” ethos as she perfectly encapsulates the ruthless “no mercy” philosophy of Cobra Kai. During a recent interview with ETOnline, the actress spoke about the honor of portraying the show’s first female sensei.

“It’s such an honor for me and a privilege to be in that universe, especially to inhabit the shoes of the first female sensei,” Hannah-Kim said. “It’s really, hugely meaningful for me on a personal level, not only to represent women but specifically Asian women.”

Want to know more about Cobra Kai’s newest badass? Here’s the scoop on scene-stealer Alicia Hannah-Kim.

WHO PLAYS SENSEI KIM DA-EUN IN COBRA KAI SEASON 5?

Kim Da-Eun is portrayed by Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN ALICIA HANNAH-KIM BEFORE?

Before making her Cobra Kai debut, you may have seen Hannah-Kim on Grey’s Anatomy (she played Jasmine in the Season 6 episode “Good Mourning”), HBO’s Minx (feminist author Wendy Mah), or Hawaii Five-0 (Season 10, Episode 13). The talented star also appeared on Crash, Hot in Cleveland, Two and a Half Men, and Alone Together. Most recently, she played Althea in Ernie Barbarash’s thriller Heatwave.

You can follow the star on Instagram and/or Twitter.

ALICIA HANNAH-KIM’S “CELEBRITIES ARE JUST LIKE US” MOMENT:

When she’s not too busy kicking butt on Cobra Kai, Hannah-Kim is watching HBO’s House of the Dragon!

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix.

Decider.com

Sherri Shepherd Promises New Show Will Be Nothing Like ‘The View’: “I’m Your Escape From Doom and Gloom”

As Sherri Shepherd gears up for today’s premiere of her new talk show, Sherri, she promises the one thing it won’t feature — political debates. While Shepherd is no stranger to the subject, having spent seven years as a co-host on The View, she told Yahoo Entertainment, “I don’t feel I need to lean into politics. You have a plethora of shows you can lean into to get your politics. Number one, my old stomping grounds: The View.”
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creators on The Returns of Mike Barnes/Jessica Andrews and Mastering The Art of Nostalgia Casting

Nostalgia casting can sometimes be used as a crutch. Shows that find themselves in a creative slump or looking for headlines will often utilize a familiar face from the past to momentarily placate the problems of the present. But Cobra Kai is different. The beloved Netflix series is a show written by hardcore Karate Kid fans (Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg) for hardcore Karate Kid fans. You don’t have to be familiar with the source material to fall in love with the series, but it absolutely adds to the viewing experience. Cobra Kai’s use of nostalgia casting never feels...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

