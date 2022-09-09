Who Plays Kim Da-Eun in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5? Meet Scene-Stealer Alicia Hannah-Kim

The sensational new season of Cobra Kai is filled with a host of familiar faces, a few fun surprises (how great was the Amanda LaRusso-related REDACTED reveal from Episode 5?!), and the introduction of the show’s first female sensei: Kim Da-Eun.

Played by Alicia Hannah-Kim, the formidable martial arts guru is recruited by Cobra Kai impresario Terry Silver in the sixth episode (“Ouroboros”) of the new season. The granddaughter of master sensei Kim Sun-Yung, Da-Eun exudes the “Way of the Fist” ethos as she perfectly encapsulates the ruthless “no mercy” philosophy of Cobra Kai. During a recent interview with ETOnline, the actress spoke about the honor of portraying the show’s first female sensei.

“It’s such an honor for me and a privilege to be in that universe, especially to inhabit the shoes of the first female sensei,” Hannah-Kim said. “It’s really, hugely meaningful for me on a personal level, not only to represent women but specifically Asian women.”

Want to know more about Cobra Kai’s newest badass? Here’s the scoop on scene-stealer Alicia Hannah-Kim.

WHO PLAYS SENSEI KIM DA-EUN IN COBRA KAI SEASON 5?

Kim Da-Eun is portrayed by Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN ALICIA HANNAH-KIM BEFORE?

Before making her Cobra Kai debut, you may have seen Hannah-Kim on Grey’s Anatomy (she played Jasmine in the Season 6 episode “Good Mourning”), HBO’s Minx (feminist author Wendy Mah), or Hawaii Five-0 (Season 10, Episode 13). The talented star also appeared on Crash, Hot in Cleveland, Two and a Half Men, and Alone Together. Most recently, she played Althea in Ernie Barbarash’s thriller Heatwave.

You can follow the star on Instagram and/or Twitter.

ALICIA HANNAH-KIM’S “CELEBRITIES ARE JUST LIKE US” MOMENT:

When she’s not too busy kicking butt on Cobra Kai, Hannah-Kim is watching HBO’s House of the Dragon!

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix.