Premier League postpones matches following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has announced that this weekend’s round of fixtures has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Football League and Women’s Super League also followed suit as sporting events across Great Britain were postponed in the wake of the monarch’s passing.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” read a statement from the Premier League.

“To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

In addition to the Premier League, the Scottish Premiership also postponed its matches this weekend.

The BBC reported that next weekend’s matches could also be up in the air due to policing needs ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

