Los Angeles, CA

Man Shot by Two Assailants Near 101 Freeway

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- A man said to be in his 20s is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Hollywood (101) Freeway near the Angelino Heights neighborhood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:05 p.m. Thursday to West Temple and North Bonnie Brae streets where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Witnesses told officers two men approached the victim and shot him multiple times before running away.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

