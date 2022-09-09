ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Reception to host local author Jack Shaum

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Parish in Centreville, is delighted to invite the public to a book-signing and reception at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Donaldson Hall.

The featured author is parishioner Jack Shaum – a retired award-winning print and broadcast journalist.

