Polk County, FL

Kicker 102.5

What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Military Bases in Arkansas

Arkansas is home to many people, past and present, that have served in the military. With over 200,000 veterans in the state and over 3,000 Arkansans currently serving in the military, Arkansans continue to play an important role in the service of their country. The state also supports military installations that house and train servicemen and women from around the United States.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
FLORIDA STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

State delays decision on student loan forgiveness tax status until 2023

A decision on whether student loan forgiveness will be taxable in Arkansas will have to wait a few more months. Last week, Arkansas officials said they had not yet decided if canceled student debt could be taxed. Following the release of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Tax Foundation reported Arkansas was one of 13 states that could potentially tax canceled debt.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida tops 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred. The new report also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases. Florida had 28,791 newly reported cases last week, after totaling 38,956 the previous week. As a comparison, it had 78,215 new cases during the week that started July 8 and 76,012 new cases during the week that started July 15, according to the report.
FLORIDA STATE

