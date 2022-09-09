Read full article on original website
Chicago cop suspended for kicking handcuffed suspect in head, failing to properly activate bodycam
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing a 100-day suspension for kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest four years ago — actions he later blamed on the "high stress nature of the incident." A review by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that Officer Jairam Ramkumar...
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man is charged with attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from her mother on the city’s Northwest Side. Gerardo Posadas is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of attempted aggravated kidnapping. According to police, the mother and child were walking on the 5100 block of West […]
Man impersonating police officer sought by CPD
CHICAGO - Police are seeking a man who has been impersonating a Chicago police officer on three separate occasions in the past couple of weeks. In each incident, the man announces he is a Chicago police officer while wearing CPD apparel dressed to pass as an officer, police said in a community alert.
Man, found not guilty of CherryVale Mall murder, sentenced for another murder attempt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devin Stevenson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder on Kishwaukee Street in 2018. Stevenson was a suspect in a murder at CherryVale Mall the same year, but he was acquitted by a jury. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 16th, Stevenson shot a 39-year-old man who […]
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Lisle, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene in west suburban Lisle, police said.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Chatham hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man who was crossing the street was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The 59-year-old was crossing in the middle of the street around 9:24 p.m. in the 400 block of East 79th Street when he was struck by a gray SUV that kept driving, police said.
Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock
A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops to stop following the vehicle.
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
