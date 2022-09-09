ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged with attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man is charged with attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from her mother on the city’s Northwest Side. Gerardo Posadas is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of attempted aggravated kidnapping. According to police, the mother and child were walking on the 5100 block of West […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man impersonating police officer sought by CPD

CHICAGO - Police are seeking a man who has been impersonating a Chicago police officer on three separate occasions in the past couple of weeks. In each incident, the man announces he is a Chicago police officer while wearing CPD apparel dressed to pass as an officer, police said in a community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Illinois State Police#911#Body Cam#Violent Crime#Ill Authorities#Glen Court
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in Chatham hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man who was crossing the street was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The 59-year-old was crossing in the middle of the street around 9:24 p.m. in the 400 block of East 79th Street when he was struck by a gray SUV that kept driving, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock

A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy