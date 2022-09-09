ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KREM

Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KREM

Spokane Schools on late start Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
KREM

Peppa Pig making a stop in Spokane this holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooray! Peppa Pig and her family will be bringing some holiday cheer to Spokane this December. The musical show Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will make a stop at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts on December 3, 2022. The show features...
