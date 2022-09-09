ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Take a Look Around 2022’s Luma Projection Arts Festival

Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Binghamton this weekend for the Luma Projection Arts festival, and the event did not disappoint. Now I have to admit, I was a little skeptical of Luma. It was described to me as "easily the coolest event of the year" and that's a high bar to reach given how cool my first Spiediefest was. And perhaps part of me was a little bitter about the traffic and parking disruptions that Luma caused downtown in the days leading up to the festival.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton University Cracks Top 100 Universities In America List

For those wondering exactly how good of a school Binghamton University is, the U.S. News and World Report has an answer for you. According to the U.S. News and World Report college rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year, Binghamton University ranks 83rd out of all National Universities, just behind fellow SUNY school Stony Brook University, tied for 77th. Among only public schools, Binghamton University ranked 35th.
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Society
The Whale 99.1 FM

Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store

Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County

Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#United States#Charity#The United Way#Day Of Caring Events#Ross Park Zoo
The Whale 99.1 FM

Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton

At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Football Coach Honored by New York Giants

The coach of the Binghamton High School girls flag football team received a great honor from the NFL's New York Giants earlier this week. According to a press release from the Giants, Vaughn Labor was selected as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Labor coaches the girls flag football team at Binghamton High School, a new program that won the Section IV championship in the sport's inaugural season. The team defeated Union-Endicott's team in the championship game by a score of 26-12.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy