Gated Community Considered for Vestal Hills Country Club Site
What could become the Binghamton area's first gated community may be developed on property once occupied by a country club. Broome County is preparing to sell an 80-acre parcel off Webb Road in the town of Binghamton. It had been used for decades by the Vestal Hills Country Club. The...
Take a Look Around 2022’s Luma Projection Arts Festival
Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Binghamton this weekend for the Luma Projection Arts festival, and the event did not disappoint. Now I have to admit, I was a little skeptical of Luma. It was described to me as "easily the coolest event of the year" and that's a high bar to reach given how cool my first Spiediefest was. And perhaps part of me was a little bitter about the traffic and parking disruptions that Luma caused downtown in the days leading up to the festival.
Binghamton University Cracks Top 100 Universities In America List
For those wondering exactly how good of a school Binghamton University is, the U.S. News and World Report has an answer for you. According to the U.S. News and World Report college rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year, Binghamton University ranks 83rd out of all National Universities, just behind fellow SUNY school Stony Brook University, tied for 77th. Among only public schools, Binghamton University ranked 35th.
Helio Health Plans 108-Unit Downtown Binghamton Apartment Complex
A Syracuse company that runs a Broome County drug treatment center is preparing to develop a $57 million housing project in Binghamton for people with substance abuse challenges. A unit affiliated with Helio Health acquired the former Sheltered Workshop site at 200 Court Street and some adjacent properties for $2,250,000...
Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store
Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Help ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’ Right Here In The Southern Tier
We were all SHOCKED when we heard the news about Eliza Fletcher. She was the Memphis teacher and mother of two that was kidnapped and eventually killed while she was out on an early morning run. On Friday, September 2 at 4:20 a.m., Fletcher was abducted during her morning run...
Love To Draw? Try Out For the Binghamton University Drawing Marathon
Okay, don't laugh, but I draw like a one-year-old. I could never get the hang of making a drawing that looked anywhere close to being recognizable. And to think I originally studied to be an Architect. Well, at least in the radio business, I don't have to draw anything. But...
Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
WATCH: Want A Preview of LUMA 2022? See Some Other Works From This Year’s Artists
The weekend is almost here. And this weekend will feature another major event. Summer is a great time in the Binghamton area with the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally, The Dick's Sporting Goods Open and of course, this weekend's big event - the LUMA Projection Arts Festival. LUMA has grown...
Wegmans Pulls Plug on Faster Checkout App Due to “Losses”
A popular Wegmans app that gave customers a quicker way to shop and pay for their items is being shut down. The company - which operates a store in Johnson City - has advised users of its SCAN app that the service will be discontinued soon. According to the Buffalo...
Binghamton Football Coach Honored by New York Giants
The coach of the Binghamton High School girls flag football team received a great honor from the NFL's New York Giants earlier this week. According to a press release from the Giants, Vaughn Labor was selected as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Labor coaches the girls flag football team at Binghamton High School, a new program that won the Section IV championship in the sport's inaugural season. The team defeated Union-Endicott's team in the championship game by a score of 26-12.
Endwell Man Sentenced For Crash in Stolen Truck That Injured Two
An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution. 21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in...
