klin.com
Group Pushing For More Skateparks In Lincoln
The Lincoln Skatepark Association says the city needs more skateparks and they want residents to learn more at an open house on Sunday, September 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The open house will be held at Lincoln Budokan Dojo at 601 Calvert Street. The open house will feature a presentation on modern skatepark design, information about its signature drive and a showing of the classic short film “Skaterdater.”
kfornow.com
155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow
Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln’s commitment to the.
Ceremony seen as step to improve relations between Lincoln and Indigenous people
A special ceremony has been scheduled Sept. 21 by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to welcome back members of the original inhabitants of the Lincoln area.
klin.com
Dine Out To Help Out – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
klin.com
Lincoln Honors the Fallen With Patriots Day Ceremonies
The City of Lincoln held multiple Patriots Day ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Two ceremonies were dedicated to the brave Men and Women who gave their lives for their country. The first took place at the State capitol. A large group gathered outside the capitol at 8:30 in...
klkntv.com
Omaha-born Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame
It was the third time the civil rights leader — who was born in Omaha — had been nominated, and he was inducted on a 4-3 vote.
klin.com
Updated Booster Dose Clinics Beginning In Lancaster County
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez says updated booster doses will begin later this week by age groups. She says the updated booster targets omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People...
klin.com
University Of Nebraska Campuses To Waive Undergraduate Application Fee
The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
klin.com
LPD Completes Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
Lincoln Police have wrapped up it’s “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project that began August 15. There was specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around school zones. Officers issued 122 speeding citations and 38 citations for no seatbelts. There were 32 citations for no...
klkntv.com
Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
klkntv.com
41st annual ‘All makes auto show’ brings hundreds together to show their cars and their stories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, vehicles of all makes, models, and generations filled the parking lot at Southeast community college for people to come take a walk through memory lane, or teach their children about the cars that used to be on the road not long ago.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
klin.com
State Employees Union To Rally For Higher Wages In Lincoln
The union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees will begin contract negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract this month. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm Nebraska Association of Public Employees union members will rally on Centennial Mall outside of the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln and call on the state to invest in public workers to ensure they can continue to provide vital services to their fellow Nebraskans.
