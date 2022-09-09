UConn football’s 48-14 drubbing at the hands of Syracuse was a sobering reminder that head coach Jim Mora still has a large program-building effort ahead of him. Syracuse has looked like a confident team bound for a bowl bid in the first two weeks of the season, but the ease with which they moved the ball on the UConn defense and how equally simple it was to disrupt UConn’s offensive gameplan put this one out of the Huskies’ reach from the start.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO