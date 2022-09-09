Read full article on original website
Cool weather dampens fire spread, but several wildfires still burn in Oregon
Wildfire spread has slowed in Oregon as cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped keep the blazes at bay in many areas, allowing for the easing of evacuation orders near some of the state’s largest wildfires. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels in Westfir and parts of...
Oregon wildfire growth slows, evacuation orders reduced, but smoke still thick in some communities
The power is back on and evacuation orders are being lifted across Oregon as easing winds and cooler, wetter weather help limit the spread of wildfires Monday, while leaving some communities blanketed in heavy, dense smoke. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued an “air quality advisory” for central, northeast...
Salmon fishing at Buoy 10, area near Bonneville Dam to resume Thursday
Buoy 10 fishing for hatchery coho salmon will resume Thursday. So, too, for either hatchery coho or any chinook in an area downriver from Bonneville Dam to the east end of Reeder Island, upriver a few miles from Washougal, for a two-adult salmon limit per day. Oregon and Washington fish...
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Readers respond: Falling gas prices a short term win
In the short term, it’s a great relief to see gas prices come back down (“Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row,” Aug 16). Americans are already struggling to pay their bills with rising inflation, and high gas prices make daily commutes expensive. However, low gas prices only encourage our dependence on gasoline for transportation.
2022 Restore Oregon preservation awards spotlight historic buildings revitalizing neighborhoods
Oregon preservationists are applauding that a vacated church has become an inviting event center, an old bank is a bustling brew pub, and new energy-wise buildings alongside historic structures are adding to an area’s diversity and growth. To highlight how rural and big city downtowns can change from easy-to-ignore...
Is Oregon really the top state for ‘quiet quitting’?
“Quiet quitting” is quite possibly the phrase of the summer. Basically the idea is that some people are doing, depending on how you look at it, either the bare minimum to maintain their employment or their actual job and nothing more, because they no longer believe in hustle culture.
Weyerhaeuser timber workers in Oregon, Washington strike over wages
Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported. Negotiations...
Possible floatplane wreckage found by sonar in Puget Sound
Officials have located what may be wreckage from a deadly plane crash in Mutiny Bay after five days of searching. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that “identified targets” had been located on the seafloor near the crash site Thursday. Using sonar provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, investigators combed a 1.75-by-0.75-mile stretch of the Puget Sound around where the plane is believed to have crashed.
People are moving to Oregon again, surrendered driver’s licenses suggest
Amazon’s overwhelming presence in Morrow County: Beat Check podcast
One of the more interesting stories in Oregon is playing out in Morrow County. It includes a nonprofit internet provider, a handful of local politicians and… Amazon – one of the world’s most powerful companies. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat...
Oregon officials set rent increase cap for 2023
Officials said Tuesday that Oregon landlords can raise rents by as much as 14.6% next year under a statewide rent control policy. That’s a nearly 5 percentage point jump from 9.9% this year. The allowable increase is pegged to inflation and calculated annually by the Office of Economic Analysis using the the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the changes in the costs of hundreds of household items like food and medicine, as well as gas, homes and cars.
Oregon expands college grant to help more students of color and from low-income families access higher education
Tahlulah Solis used to think she didn’t need college to find a good job after high school, until a college and career class during her senior year at Portland’s Roosevelt High school changed her mind. A business degree would help Solis earn more money in the long run than joining the job market immediately, she realized, and it would teach her the skills to live out her dream of becoming a business owner.
Readers respond: Profit-seeking sickens medical system
Jeff Manning’s analysis of hospital finances is a focused and frightening look at our current medical crunch in Oregon. (“Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead,” Sept. 3) As a recently retired surgeon, I’ll offer a broader view.
Energy secretary says Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
Chipmaker Micron’s planned $15 billion investment in a new factory in the company’s hometown of Boise will help protect the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized semiconductor market, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. “It is time to get America making things again, with American...
Newspaper corrections for Sept. 14, 2022
Merrill F. Nelson is a Republican state representative from Utah. A headline in Sunday editions misidentified him as a U.S. representative.
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million to get on the ballot
Oregon independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million on signature gathering work to get on the November ballot, according to a new filing with the state. In total, Johnson has paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000, according to information reported to the state moments before midnight...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Photos of the week: Check out the top images of Oregon high school athletes for the week of Sept. 5
The second full week of Oregon high school athletics has gone, and some of the best fall athletes in the state have made serious statements early in the season. Check out some of the best photos taken this week by photographers who work with The Oregonian/OregonLive:
Subscriber athlete of the week: Pick the top performers for the week of Sept. 5
The second week of Oregon high school sports is done and many athletes all over the state performed at a high level despite it still being so early in the season. Help The Oregonian/OregonLive find who the top athlete of the week was. Subscribers to The Oregonian/OregonLive can vote on...
