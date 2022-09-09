ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Falling gas prices a short term win

In the short term, it’s a great relief to see gas prices come back down (“Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row,” Aug 16). Americans are already struggling to pay their bills with rising inflation, and high gas prices make daily commutes expensive. However, low gas prices only encourage our dependence on gasoline for transportation.
The Oregonian

Weyerhaeuser timber workers in Oregon, Washington strike over wages

Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported. Negotiations...
The Oregonian

Possible floatplane wreckage found by sonar in Puget Sound

Officials have located what may be wreckage from a deadly plane crash in Mutiny Bay after five days of searching. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that “identified targets” had been located on the seafloor near the crash site Thursday. Using sonar provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, investigators combed a 1.75-by-0.75-mile stretch of the Puget Sound around where the plane is believed to have crashed.
The Oregonian

Oregon officials set rent increase cap for 2023

Officials said Tuesday that Oregon landlords can raise rents by as much as 14.6% next year under a statewide rent control policy. That’s a nearly 5 percentage point jump from 9.9% this year. The allowable increase is pegged to inflation and calculated annually by the Office of Economic Analysis using the the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the changes in the costs of hundreds of household items like food and medicine, as well as gas, homes and cars.
The Oregonian

Oregon expands college grant to help more students of color and from low-income families access higher education

Tahlulah Solis used to think she didn’t need college to find a good job after high school, until a college and career class during her senior year at Portland’s Roosevelt High school changed her mind. A business degree would help Solis earn more money in the long run than joining the job market immediately, she realized, and it would teach her the skills to live out her dream of becoming a business owner.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Profit-seeking sickens medical system

Jeff Manning’s analysis of hospital finances is a focused and frightening look at our current medical crunch in Oregon. (“Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead,” Sept. 3) As a recently retired surgeon, I’ll offer a broader view.
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
