Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1027superhits.com
AAA & GasBuddy record lower weekly gas prices
PEORIA, Ill. – Most would still say the price is way too high, but weekly gas price averages have hit another water mark. GasBuddy.com says the national average of $3.63 a gallon for unleaded is part of the longest downward streak since 2015, surpassing the record declines of 2018.
1027superhits.com
Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
1027superhits.com
Ameren: Over 1,500 customers still without power in the area
PEORIA, Ill. – According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 1,532 customers in Peoria County were in the dark Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 10:07 a.m. Monday, around 32 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Details...
1027superhits.com
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027superhits.com
Man arrested on gun charges following fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed following a fight early Sunday morning. Police say Myriece Byrd, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop near Gilbert Avenue and Mission Road on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID card.
1027superhits.com
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
Comments / 0