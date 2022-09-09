ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves fully expect the division race to go down to the wire with the New York Mets. Dansby Swanson believes the Braves still can be so much better with plenty of baseball left — controlling what they can control and not worrying about what New York does night after night. Kyle Wright earned his major league-leading 18th victory, Swanson homered and drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Tuesday night to pull within a half-game of the first-place Mets in the NL East. “I feel like we have so much more to grow as a team, I feel like we can really get into a good groove and rhythm 1 through 9,” Swanson said. “Starters, bullpen, I feel like we have a lot left in the tank and I think we’ll definitely continue to pursue that and show that for the rest of the year.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former NFL player Rontez Miles wanted by North Versailles Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former NFL player and current Woodland Hills football coach is accused of beating a woman bloody in front of her young son.North Versailles Police say Rontez Miles of Forest Hills attacked a woman at a home along Edward Street on Monday.Police say the woman told them Miles forced his way into her home and dragged her out of bed by her hair -- then forcing her outside and beating her in the face and head.Police say this was followed by his starting to destroy her car.The woman says she escaped and barricaded herself in her son's room.Miles played football for California University of Pa. and was signed by the New York Jets in 2013. He last played in the NFL in 2019.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA

