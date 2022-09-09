Read full article on original website
Related
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus. Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are now going into the arms of Hoosiers, nearly two weeks after Centers for Disease Control endorsed the upgraded shots. The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available...
WTHR
New technology could head off future school shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins settlement with the company over alleged deceptive emails
INDIANA – After filing a lawsuit over alleged misconduct, Attorney General Todd Rokita has secured an agreement from a Nevada-based company to cease solicitations to Indiana public employees. Attorney General Rokita alleged that PERA LLC sent more than 70,000 deceptive email solicitations to Indiana public employees giving the misleading...
Inside Indiana Business
Where do Indiana colleges and universities rank among the best in nation?
U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best College rankings and three universities in Indiana are among the top 100 national universities. A total of 1,500 colleges and universities are ranked this year based on 17 metrics. The publication ranks the institutions in several categories: national universities, national...
Comments / 0