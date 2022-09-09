ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
WTHR

New technology could head off future school shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
Inside Indiana Business

Where do Indiana colleges and universities rank among the best in nation?

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best College rankings and three universities in Indiana are among the top 100 national universities. A total of 1,500 colleges and universities are ranked this year based on 17 metrics. The publication ranks the institutions in several categories: national universities, national...
