Manhattan, NY

New Jersey 101.5

The fight against addiction ramps up in NJ

Every year I am honored to join my friends at CFC Loud N Clear for one of the top shows at the Jersey Shore, Rock The Farm. CFC is the strongest and most effective organization in the Garden State promoting sober living. With the addiction crisis reaching new heights in...
ADVOCACY
New Jersey 101.5

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review

Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help

One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
NEWARK, NJ
Person
Jeff Walz
#Americans#Fdny#Great Jones Street
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Place
Americas
Politics
BoardingArea

Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street

New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!

If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ

Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
WHARTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

