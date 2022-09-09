ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KREM

Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA
