KREM
Another day of Unhealthy Air Quality for Spokane
Spokane and north Idaho will see more unhealthy air because of wildfire smoke on Tuesday. | Spokane weather forecast: Sept 13, 2022.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KREM
Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KREM
Spokane Schools on late start Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
KREM
Peppa Pig making a stop in Spokane this holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooray! Peppa Pig and her family will be bringing some holiday cheer to Spokane this December. The musical show Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will make a stop at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts on December 3, 2022. The show features...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
KHQ Right Now
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
Fire crews put out fire at Rustic Home Furniture in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Fire crews from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department put out a fire on the site of Rustic Home Furniture. A two-alarm fire was called for the fire burning just off Highway 95. The fire was taking place at a storage building on site, along with other supplies. Crews were able to knock down the fire pretty...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
KXLY
Level 3 Evacuations lifted for fast-moving wildfire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — All Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been lifted for a wildfire burning near Stevens County. Those living near 1750 Orin Rice Road on Scattergun Road have Level 2 Evacuations, meaning GET READY TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE.
KREM
Man killed in Franklin Park shooting identified
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park on Aug. 27. Officers arrived to find four people shot and one man who was dead.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
