Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
E. coli detected in drinking water supply on Grafton Drive in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Water Department found E. coli in one street's drinking water supply last week. A news release issued by the city of Slidell reported that E. coli was found in a single sample of the drinking water supply on Grafton Drive. A boil water advisory...
NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
New Orleans first fall cold front arrives
NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
Over a hundred of people out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entergy reports over 200 residents were out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night. However, power has been restored. It has been reported the reason for the power outage is because there was a downed wire. The cause is under investigation.
New Orleans S&WB responding to water line break in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has responded to a water line break in Mid-City on Tuesday. The water line break happened while crews were working on a joint infrastructure project near the 200 block of N. Carrollton. Crews assisted the contractors in closing down...
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Lafourche firefighters battle house fire in Cut Off
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 responded to a house fire in Cut Off on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, firefighters were dispatched around noon. Firefighters were reportedly able to contain the fire quickly. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still...
Chalmette High School former student arrested, accused in fight
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male Monday after an incident following school dismissal. Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. at Chalmette High School in the main campus parking lot. When deputies arrived on the...
$3 million granted to Metairie Towers rebuild; residents still battle insurance hassles a year after Hurricane Ida
METAIRIE, La. — Slow progress is underway for the residents of a Jefferson Parish condominium after Hurricane Ida left residents displaced for over a year. Metairie Towers Association Board and residents can now move forward on removing damaged material from the building after a $3 million loan was approved.
Some Mandeville customers on Briarwood Water System under boil advisory after water main break
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for an area of Briarwood Water System in Mandeville Monday morning. A ruptured six-inch water main caused the advisory. Parish officials said a crew is working to shut the water off and repair the main. Some customers...
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
Overturned tractor-trailer causes two-hour traffic delay in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a traffic delay Monday morning in the Valentine community in Lafourche Parish. The tractor-trailer overturned near Joe Brown Road. State police are on the scene and said Louisiana Highway 308 will be closed between the Belle Vue Bridge and the T-bois...
2 dead and 1 injured in traffic accident in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. According to police, three individuals were in an accident at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court around 5:53 p.m. Two individuals were...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office locate missing 17-year-old boy
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the missing 17-year-old boy has been found and is safe. According to officials, Blayze Pitre, was last seen on Sept. 9, leaving his house for school. He reportedly left home with a school bag full of clothing.
Kenner police arrest a homicide suspect accused of killing a man in a parking lot
The Kenner Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a Kenner man earlier in September. According to police, Oswaldo Dacuhna has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing Alejandro Quiroz, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive on Sept. 3. On...
Man shot and killed in Tremé on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the 2200 block of Dumaine Street around 7:10 p.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
