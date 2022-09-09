Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022
The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
Remember When Eric Church Bought $50K Worth Of Guitars From A Local North Carolina Music Store Before A Show?
The Chief was doing his part to support small businesses during the holiday season last winter. Eric Church and his Gather Again Tour rolled into Greensboro, North Carolina in December of 2021, and while he was in his home state, Eric took some time to do a little bit of holiday shopping at a local music store.
Huge new food hall in High Point can satisfy any appetite
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point has a huge new food hall. At 12,000 square feet, Stock and Grain Assembly can hold nine restaurants and two bars. It sits beside the High Point Rockers Baseball Stadium, which will also be home to the newly announced professional soccer team. Currently, five dining options are available in […]
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun Hut
If the recent rainy weather has you feeling down, head on over to The Bun Hut in Asheboro where you'll feel transported to the Caribbean's sunny laid back atmosphere for a few hours. This eclectic addition to downtown Asheboro is the brainchild of Bahamian Chef Kermit Raymond Mackey or "Chef Ray" who brought this concept to NC from NY in March of 2022.
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here’s when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
My Fox 8
Can you make this pretty boy the center of your world?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is ready for his forever home!. Meet Dewey. He was abandoned at the Feral Cat Assistance Program building. He’s about two years old and is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Dewey is a very energetic cat and he absolutely loves...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
WXII 12
High Point hosts Community Day
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
Invasive bug that threatens elm trees found in 2 NC counties, researchers say
NORTH CAROLINA — An invasive insect has been spotted in two different North Carolina counties, researchers say. According to researchers at North Carolina State University, the elm zigzag sawfly was found in Surry and Stokes counties last month. It’s the first time the bugs have been found in the state, they said.
WXII 12
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.
ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
Weekend rain may make weekend events tough to attend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the weekend gets closer and closer, some events taking place on Saturday and Sunday are making sure to stay weather aware. One of many events happening this weekend is the Balloon Festival sponsored by ALCOVETS. At Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County, you'll see hot...
News Argus
3814-E Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE/COUNTRY CLUB ROAD! - This condo is NICE! Main level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Central heat and air with heat pump. Hot/cold water provided. Tenant pays electric. Community has pool. Excellent location. One year lease. Soft gray walls with white trim in living room and dining room. Soft beige in kitchen, bath and both bedrooms. Light/gray vinyl plank in living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Carpet in both bedrooms. Work underway.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'People are hungry for an opportunity': Siler City mayor happy about Wolfspeed coming
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed is building a new materials plant about 5 miles outside Siler City. The plant is expected to bring at least 1,800 jobs to the area and be completed by 2030. Siler City Mayor Thomas "Chip" Price, says new investments like...
