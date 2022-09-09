ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

wallstreetwindow.com

Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022

The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Huge new food hall in High Point can satisfy any appetite

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point has a huge new food hall.  At 12,000 square feet, Stock and Grain Assembly can hold nine restaurants and two bars. It sits beside the High Point Rockers Baseball Stadium, which will also be home to the newly announced professional soccer team.  Currently, five dining options are available in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
The Planking Traveler

Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun Hut

If the recent rainy weather has you feeling down, head on over to The Bun Hut in Asheboro where you'll feel transported to the Caribbean's sunny laid back atmosphere for a few hours. This eclectic addition to downtown Asheboro is the brainchild of Bahamian Chef Kermit Raymond Mackey or "Chef Ray" who brought this concept to NC from NY in March of 2022.
ASHEBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Can you make this pretty boy the center of your world?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is ready for his forever home!. Meet Dewey. He was abandoned at the Feral Cat Assistance Program building. He’s about two years old and is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Dewey is a very energetic cat and he absolutely loves...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

High Point hosts Community Day

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
HIGH POINT, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
ALTON, VA
News Argus

3814-E Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE/COUNTRY CLUB ROAD! - This condo is NICE! Main level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Central heat and air with heat pump. Hot/cold water provided. Tenant pays electric. Community has pool. Excellent location. One year lease. Soft gray walls with white trim in living room and dining room. Soft beige in kitchen, bath and both bedrooms. Light/gray vinyl plank in living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Carpet in both bedrooms. Work underway.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

