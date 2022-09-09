Read full article on original website
Camden uses big second half to down Red Barons
GATESVILLE – Camden County scored four times in the second half, pulling away from a 14-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-6 win over Gates County here Friday night in non-conference football action. The Bruins improved to 3-0 with the win while the Red Barons saw their record...
Raymond C. Benthall, Jr.
MURFREESBORO – On Sunday, September 11th, Raymond Carson Benthall, Jr., of Murfreesboro, N.C. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Carson Benthall and his mother, Sonora Bland Benthall. Raymond is survived by his wife, Susan; and his two sons, Raymond Carson Benthall IlI, his wife Meredith of Charlotte, and Wilson Bland Benthall, his wife Diana and their son William of Raleigh. He is also survived by his two siblings, Betsy Benthall Michaels and her two sons, Bob and John of Dallas, TX and his brother, David of Chattanooga TN.
Local “report cards” show mixed results
Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in many aspects of life, and local school districts are no exception. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released their annual School Performance Grades on Sept. 1, sharing data from the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time these grades have been fully calculated since the 2018-2019 school year, the last one before the pandemic made an impact on education locally and throughout the state and nation.
Ellen D. Rice
AHOSKIE – Ellen Carrie Donaghy Rice, age 69, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away just a few short days after her beloved husband, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Ellen was born on July 17, 1953 to James Donaghy and Carrie Solomon Donaghy in Philadelphia, PA. She loved horse racing and made her mark on the equestrian world as the groom for My Juliet who was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2019. Ellen’s love for horses and all other animals was shared with friends in and around Ahoskie whose animals large and small were lucky enough to be cared for by Ellen. Ellen also spent many years and made many great friends working in the Medical Records department of the hospital. She loved her husband deeply and missed him dearly. She was loved by her family and will be missed by all that knew her.
Never Forget
Despite the passage of over 20 years, it’s impossible to erase the horrific images of Sept. 11, 2001 etched in the minds of Americans. But yet that day serves as a gentle reminder of the daily sacrifices made by those who rush towards danger rather than retreat. This past...
Hertford County resident ‘rescued’
WINTON – As part of the federal government’s assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, local government entities across the nation received American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Hertford County will use just a small portion of their $3.5 million to “rescue” a local resident. At...
