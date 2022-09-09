AHOSKIE – Ellen Carrie Donaghy Rice, age 69, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away just a few short days after her beloved husband, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Ellen was born on July 17, 1953 to James Donaghy and Carrie Solomon Donaghy in Philadelphia, PA. She loved horse racing and made her mark on the equestrian world as the groom for My Juliet who was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2019. Ellen’s love for horses and all other animals was shared with friends in and around Ahoskie whose animals large and small were lucky enough to be cared for by Ellen. Ellen also spent many years and made many great friends working in the Medical Records department of the hospital. She loved her husband deeply and missed him dearly. She was loved by her family and will be missed by all that knew her.

