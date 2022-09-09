Read full article on original website
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court
A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
Woman claims she was arrested at a Las Vegas airport for being “too good-looking”
28-year-old Hend Bustami just finished a meal at a Chili’s inside the Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas when airport securities rushed her and arrested her on suspicion of airport rules misconduct.
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
Man, 24, suspected of killing Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings in Dublin answers 'no comment' as he appears in court charged with their murders - as family holds vigil outside their home
A 24-year-old man arrived in court this evening in relation to the deaths of an 18-year-old and two eight-year-old twins in Tallaght on Sunday. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years
Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years
A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Girl, 14, and her baby have gone missing: Police make urgent appeal for young mother and her child 'last seen outside a Premier Inn' who could be with a 22-year-old man
A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-old baby have gone missing in West Yorkshire, police have said. Annabella Refaelova and her child Robert Rafael were last seen outside the Premier Inn, Brighouse at 8.55pm last night. The police also believe that the pair were with 22-year-old Robert Rafael, who was wearing...
