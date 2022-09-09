ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 24, suspected of killing Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings in Dublin answers 'no comment' as he appears in court charged with their murders - as family holds vigil outside their home

A 24-year-old man arrived in court this evening in relation to the deaths of an 18-year-old and two eight-year-old twins in Tallaght on Sunday. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV

A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years

A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 14, and her baby have gone missing: Police make urgent appeal for young mother and her child 'last seen outside a Premier Inn' who could be with a 22-year-old man

A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-old baby have gone missing in West Yorkshire, police have said. Annabella Refaelova and her child Robert Rafael were last seen outside the Premier Inn, Brighouse at 8.55pm last night. The police also believe that the pair were with 22-year-old Robert Rafael, who was wearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY

