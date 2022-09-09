Read full article on original website
The Language of Flowers
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide
Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
On The Trail of Minnie's Memory
Inazuma Region Guide
Inazuma is one of seven nations in Teyvat. It was the third major region released in Genshin Impact as part of the 2.0 update on July 21, 2021. In this Inazuma guide you'll find all the details you need regarding Inazuma's region specialties, key locations, characters, and plenty more.
Breaking the Ice
The Singing Ice
Ib - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for Ib, an upcoming 2D exploration adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can help Remy re-open a restaurant in the Valley. Once the restaurant is fully operational, you can serve food to different characters, thus improving your relationship with them. How to Unlock Remy. To unlock Remy, you'll need access to the castle in the Plaza. Once...
How to Get the Head for Heights Achievement
There are 30 achievements or trophies to collect in Call of the Wild: The Angler, but one of the most interesting ones is the Head for Heights achievement that asks you to find the highest peak in the Golden Ridge Reserve. This page details where and how you can find the peak.
Rune Factory 3 Special - Nintendo Direct September 2022 Trailer
Watch the trailer for the announcement that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check it out to see farming activities and more, including the reveal of the new mode added to the game. In Rune Factory 3 Special, live your fantasy life as Micah, who...
Lost Wheels Locations
If you're in the market for some truly unique vehicles in Saints Row, then unlocking all the Lost Wheels discoveries should be a priority for you. These mysterious Golden Pinwheels are located throughout the city of Santo Ileso, each containing unique vehicle parts you can later assemble together. To learn...
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Announced
The Atelier Ryza series continues, with a brand new entry announced today entitled Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, and it's coming to Switch on February 24, 2023. During today's Nintendo Direct, we got a look at the first-ever trailer, revealing an open-world RPG with...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
Halo Founder Leaves 343 Industries - IGN Compete Fix
343 Industries’ founder leaves the company, Valorant Champions 2022 just saw its lineup for the upper and lower bracket finals/semifinals come into place, and G2 Esports breaks records at the CS:GO ESL Pro League group stages. Stella has all of your details on these stories in your Compete Fix!
Pokemon GO Roggenrola Community Day September 2022
Pokemon GO September Community Day takes place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM local time. During this event, Roggenrola will spawn more often, and there will be an increased chance of finding shiny Roggenrola. Here is everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Roggenrola Community...
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer
Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
Octopath Traveler Is Officially Getting a Sequel
Octopath Traveler, the Square Enix RPG featuring eight protagonists each with their own separate but converging stories, is getting a sequel. It will arrive far sooner than we expected, on February 24, 2023. Announced at today's Nintendo Direct, Octopath Traveler 2 will feature eight new protagonists, travelling through the world...
