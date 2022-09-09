ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles. It wasn’t always a given that the 75-year-old Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers. While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for many years. That was due to sensitivity about her status as his second wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain following the death of his former wife, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997.
New monarch decides mourning period

The royal family and their households traditionally enter into Court Mourning following the death of a sovereign.The length of time spent in Court Mourning has varied throughout history, with the details decided on by the new monarch and the instructions published in the London Gazette.When George VI died in February 1952, the royals, on the order of Elizabeth II, observed Court Mourning for just over 16 weeks – much shorter than previously.After George V’s death in January 1936, the court, on the orders of Edward VIII, went into full Court Mourning for six months, followed by three months of half-...
Queen to be laid to rest next to her parents with Prince Philip moved to join her

Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.  The burial is expected to take place after Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel.  The remains of Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021, are still at...
Kate Middleton Is Officially the Princess of Wales Following the Queen’s Death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, the next in line for the throne, will now be known as King Charles III; but he isn’t the only member of the royal family getting a title change. As the line of succession shifts, other titles will also be affected, including those of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charles’ son and daughter-in-law, respectively. Following King Charles III's first address today, William and Kate are now the Prince and Princess of Wales. They changed their Instagram handle to @princeandprincessofwales following the news.
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Prior to the news of Her Majesty's death, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
Queen’s family pay respects as her coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
