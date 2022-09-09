Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
IGN
Octopath Traveler Is Officially Getting a Sequel
Octopath Traveler, the Square Enix RPG featuring eight protagonists each with their own separate but converging stories, is getting a sequel. It will arrive far sooner than we expected, on February 24, 2023. Announced at today's Nintendo Direct, Octopath Traveler 2 will feature eight new protagonists, travelling through the world...
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Final DLC Quest
Ubisoft has revealed that it's gearing up to close the door on Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the release of a final quest in the near future. Since launching back in 2020, Ubisoft has continued to support the latest Assassin's Creed game in a big with an array of post-release content and patches. Following the formal reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, though, Ubisoft has now shared that it's soon going to bring Eivor's story in Valhalla to a conclusion.
CDPR's big Cyberpunk event also included some extensive new mod tools
The REDmod addon should make it easier to make and download mods, and won't interfere with what the community's done already. In addition to the big changes to Cyberpunk 2077 like transmog (opens in new tab), plans to overhaul police (opens in new tab), and an upcoming expansion pack (opens in new tab), CD Projekt Red has also introduced official modding tools to the game. The REDmod tool is available for download on Steam and CDPR's website (opens in new tab), and is required both to make and play a new category of mod.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
IGN
Pikmin 4 Has Finally Been Revealed
Years after we last heard about it, Nintendo has finally revealed that Pikmin 4 is real and coming in 2023. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto took to the stage to announce the new game, that will arrive an entire decade after the release of Pikmin 3 on the Wii U.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
IGN
Rune Factory 3 Special - Nintendo Direct September 2022 Trailer
Watch the trailer for the announcement that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check it out to see farming activities and more, including the reveal of the new mode added to the game. In Rune Factory 3 Special, live your fantasy life as Micah, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
IGN
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's September PlayStation State of Play livestream has wrapped up. Take a look at our guide to all of the biggest announcements from PlayStation State of Play today to see what PS5 and PS VR2 games have already been announced. If you're wondering how to watch the PlayStation State of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Here's your first look at Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World. Developed by Skyward Entertainment, this announcement trailer shows us some exciting gameplay as well as a few of the skills and abilities that can be unlocked in the upcoming adventure RPG. From glimpses of the game's world, to a snippet of a tense boss fight, here's a tease for what's to come.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
IGN
Elden Ring's Awesome Soundtrack Can Now Be Streamed On The Go
Elden Ring is easily the most appreciated title from 2022 and a real contender for Game of the Year. The players are absolutely in awe of the visuals, RPG system, bosses, sprwaling open world and all the other features that the game has to offer. We also learned recently that Sony and Tencent decided to purchase major stakes in Elden Ring parent company, FromSoftware, so we see that the game is doing bits in the industry.
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Assassin's Creed Hexe could give us the scariest game in the franchise – and I love it
Rumored to center around the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire's Europe, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe may scare the crap out of us
IGN
Ib - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for Ib, an upcoming 2D exploration adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change.
IGN
Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
Comments / 0