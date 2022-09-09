The REDmod addon should make it easier to make and download mods, and won't interfere with what the community's done already. In addition to the big changes to Cyberpunk 2077 like transmog (opens in new tab), plans to overhaul police (opens in new tab), and an upcoming expansion pack (opens in new tab), CD Projekt Red has also introduced official modding tools to the game. The REDmod tool is available for download on Steam and CDPR's website (opens in new tab), and is required both to make and play a new category of mod.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO