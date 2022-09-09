Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in a Chilling Medical Crime Drama
A true-crime picture whose chilling effects are generated without a whiff of the manipulation that often comes with such films, Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse watches as a veteran caregiver (Jessica Chastain) realizes her new best friend at work (Eddie Redmayne) may be killing their patients. That fact is up front in loglines and promotional materials, which is a shame, because the very fine drama works even better for someone who walks in knowing only the stars’ and director’s names: Such a viewer — who might guess that the “good nurse” in question is Redmayne, innocently caught in a scandal...
‘Bosch’ Author Michael Connelly Has Another TV Series in the Works
Neve Campbell will star in 'Avalon,' an upcoming ABC series based on a short story by best-selling 'Bosch' and 'The Lincoln Lawyer' author Michael Connelly.
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive
Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
IGN
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
IGN
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
IGN
Unretouchable: The Graphic Novel That Exposes the Dark Side of Fashion Photography
Sofia Szamosi's Unretouchable is shaping up to be one of the most memorable debut graphic novels in recent years. It's a book that's already inviting comparisons to Persepolis, and not just because of the similarities to Marjane Satrapi's art style. This is a graphic novel that tells a deeply personal story set against the backdrop of a cutthroat industry.
IGN
Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Here's your first look at Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World. Developed by Skyward Entertainment, this announcement trailer shows us some exciting gameplay as well as a few of the skills and abilities that can be unlocked in the upcoming adventure RPG. From glimpses of the game's world, to a snippet of a tense boss fight, here's a tease for what's to come.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
IGN
Lost Loves and Missing Memories
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer
Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11
Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
See How They Run review – a starry, theatrical Agatha Christie romp
The witty, pre-pandemic Daniel Craig vehicle Knives Out whetted an appetite once more for spoofing Agatha Christie. Queue-jumping that film’s sequel (due out later this year) is this rival meta-spoof, the feature debut of Tom George, whose imaginative BBC Three Cotswolds slacker comedy This Country offers few hints that a postwar, London-set whodunnit might be George’s next achievement. See How They Run ponders that cornerstone – or millstone – of the Christie legacy, her tourist bucket-listed play The Mousetrap, focusing on 1953 plans to turn it into a movie despite Christie’s contractual stipulation that it not be filmed until its theatrical run is over (it’s still on to this day). But the planned film is thwarted anyway when its appointed director, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), is murdered in the theatre’s costume room.
Jason Bateman Accidentally Stepped on Lizzo’s Emmys Gown — See Her Priceless Reaction
Lizzo was a red-ruffled dream at the 2022 Emmys, but her tulle dress created a little obstacle for Jason Bateman on the red carpet. E! News caught the moment on camera when Jason accidentally stepped on her train. See her priceless reaction below!. The moment happened as they headed into...
Barbara Hale Memories from TV's "Perry Mason"
“I liked playing women with an independent streak.”. So said Perry Mason actress Barbara Hale in one of her last interviews before she passed away in 2017 at age 95. Raymond Burr portrayed Perry Mason, TV’s top attorney (who never lost a case!) on the extremely popular series of the same name that originally aired on CBS from 1957 to 1966. But Perry would have been nothing without his secretary and right-hand gal Della Street, as portrayed with grace and subtle allure by the elegant Hale. Unlike the audience, Mason’s affection for Street was not so obvious. “Circumstantial evidence” is how he may have defined and defended his alleged attraction, although many wondered how he could turn away from her numerous charms.
Nothing’s Shocking
Anyone who’d ever put a microphone in front of Perry Farrell should’ve known that the oral history of Jane’s Addiction couldn’t possibly be contained by a print magazine. Still, Brendan Mullen got the green light to cover the band’s 2003 reunion for Spin and went 10,000 words over the original assignment. Within two years, it turned into a 300-page book. Throughout Whores: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction, a large cast of disgruntled ex-bandmates and business partners credit the band’s 1988 debut Nothing’s Shocking as the first truly mainstream alternative rock album, though Farrell does acknowledge that he did not invent the concept. As the leader of pre-Jane’s goth outfit Psi Com and an ambassador of the mongrel Los Angeles post-punk scene that birthed Fishbone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he respected the ideological purity of America’s underground rock royalty. But none of them saw the big picture like Farrell, a product of New York privilege who reinvented himself as a motor-mouthed L.A. street hustler. Alternative rock was going to strange and exciting places with or without Jane’s Addiction, and Nothing’s Shocking made it go Hollywood.
Jean Harlow: The Tragic Death and Life of Hollywood's Initial "Blond Sensation"
She was Marilyn Monroe before Marilyn Monroe was Marilyn Monroe. It was for her that the term, "Blond Bombshell" was created, long before the blond ambition of Madonna of the 1980s through 1990s.
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Could Be the Oscar Frontrunner for Best Picture
Steven Spielberg brought his semi-autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” to the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, his first feature ever to debut at TIFF. To say that Spielberg is performing at the top of his game is no hyperbole. This dramatic opus, which pulls at the heartstrings, could bring Spielberg his third directing statuette (after “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan”), and maybe his second for best picture (after “Schindler’s List”). “The Fabelmans” is the story of Sam Fabelman, a young boy who falls in love with cinema, but finds himself fighting family turmoil to keep his dream alive. Spielberg’s direction...
