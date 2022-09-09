Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Children Able To Receive Royal Titles Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's children are now eligible to receive Royal titles. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III 's ascension to the thrown, their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor can be called Prince and Princess — but only if the royal family allows.

According to the guidelines set by King George V in 1917, children and grandchildren of the monarch are allowed to claim and use titles.

However, given the fact that Harry and Meghan have refrained from using their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles following their January 2020 announcement that they were stepping back from their royal duties, it is unclear if the titles will be put into place.

Their children's standing in the family has been a point of contention after the "Archetypes" podcast host told Oprah Winfrey that Archie's was treated differently from his cousins and that royal protocol was changed right before he was born.

“While I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie,” Meghan claimed in the bombshell March 2021 interview with the talk show mogul, implying that it was not the title that mattered but rather the security which comes with it.

“The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," she alleged.

“All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don’t personally have . I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess, I’ve always just still been Meghan,” the Suits alum explained.

As OK! previously reported , following her majesty's death, many of the members of the royal family's titles have changed. Camilla Duchess of Cornwall has become Queen Consort, while Prince William and Kate Middleton have assume his father and step mother's former titles as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.