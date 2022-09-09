Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Langley senior second in cross country meet
It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition. That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Hiding in the woods
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress, that one or two often loudly yell at those to get out of the way.
sungazette.news
Langley, Potomac School earn second victories
The Langley Saxons and Potomac School Panthers earned their second victories in different manners in non-conference high-school football home games Sept. 9. Langley (2-1) won in dramatic fashion by scoring a late eight points to defeat the Oakton Cougars, 21-14. Oakton fell to 2-1. There was no such suspense for...
sungazette.news
Potomac School cross country runner wins big
He was a late entry, but Charlie Ortmans eventually became the life of the party. The Potomac School senior cross country runner registered for the annual Monroe Parker Invitational high-school meet only the night before the high-school competition and well past the supposed deadline. Ortmans, though, was at the starting line in plenty of time for the boys varsity race the morning of Sept. 10 on the Burke Lake Park course and blew away the field, winning in a fast time of 14:53.
sungazette.news
Fall ‘Adventures in Learning’ to be both in-person, online
Registration continues through Sept. 20 for the fall session of “Adventures in Learning,” sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia. Courses will be presented on Thursdays from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 both at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax (2709 Hunter Mill Road in Oakton) and online. The $55 fee covers as many individual courses as a participant would like to take on topics ranging from health and wellness to world affairs.
sungazette.news
A tough weekend for three Arlington teams
By lopsided and close scores, the Bishop O’Connell Knights, Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals lost in high-school football action this past weekend. * The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost 17-10 at home to the Chantilly Chargers on Sept. 9 in non-district action. The game was tied at 7 thanks to...
sungazette.news
Additional honorees named for park-service awards
The Fairfax County Park Authority has announced that two individuals and an organization will receive special recognition as part of the 2022 Elly Doyle Park Service Awards program. The special honorees include:. • Stuart Copan is a volunteer with more than 11 years of service at Burke Lake Park. Copan...
sungazette.news
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses resume making their rounds
Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work ended just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic...
sungazette.news
Bequest of land will augment Arlington park
Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are slated to accept the donation of a just under an acre of land that will be incorporated into adjacent Zachary Taylor Park. Deeding the parcel to the county government was part of the will of resident Anne Terborgh, who recently died. Terborgh directed that the back half of her property at 4582 26th St. North be carved out and handed over to be incorporated into the park.
sungazette.news
School system rolls out 24/7 tutoring option
The start of a new school year has brought a new tool for Arlington secondary-school students in need of academic assistance. And they can receive it at any time of the day or night. The county school system has contracted with a firm called Paper to provide 24/7 online support,...
sungazette.news
Mmmm: Post 180 to host monthly breakfast buffet
American Legion Post 180 will host its monthly breakfast buffet on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna. Omelets, scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and the Post 180 Fall Festival Cake will be among items on the menu.
sungazette.news
Meeting to focus on protecting dark skies around Turner Farm Park
A “virtual” town-hall meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will inform local residents about regulations Fairfax County is considering to protect dark skies around the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls. Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), the Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) and county staff will provide...
sungazette.news
Fairfax seeking volunteers to boost ‘bioblitz’
The Fairfax County Park Authority is taking part in this year’s Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, and is actively looking for volunteers to participate. Parks for Pollinators is a national campaign focused on raising public awareness of the diversity and importance of pollinators as part of the ecosystem, running from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25.
sungazette.news
Fairfax may take action on home it considers blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
sungazette.news
Challenger raps incumbent for dragging feet on ranked-choice voting
Is Arlington County Board member, and candidate for re-election, Matt de Ferranti just a poseur when it comes to support for moving from a winner-take-all election process to ranked-choice voting?. That was the implication from one of his challengers during the first County Board candidate forum of the year. At...
sungazette.news
EV-charging station may get break from Fairfax supervisors
In an effort to further encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 13 are expected to set a public hearing for Oct. 11 to discuss temporarily waiving installation fees for EV-charging equipment. The board will consider an amendment to exempt all fees for electrical, building...
sungazette.news
Speeders on Merrifield street may soon get extra $200 fine
Roadway: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was set to approve the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Eskridge Road, a heavily traveled, mostly straight thoroughfare on the western edge of Merrifield’s Mosaic District. State law permits maximum fines of $200,...
