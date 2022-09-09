It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition. That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO