Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Red Flag Warning to go into effect for Cheyenne residents today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas today, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. This warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, with areas of smoke before 3 p.m. The day should have a high of 84 with increasing cloud coverage and a southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph. This wind will become a south wind of between 10 and 15 mph later in the morning. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 51. South-southeast winds between 5 and 15 mph will shift west-northwest after midnight tonight.
