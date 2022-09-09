MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.

