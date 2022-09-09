Read full article on original website
Blanchester avenges earlier loss to East Clinton
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester defeated East Clinton 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis on the BHS courts. The win puts the Ladycats at 4-6 overall, 3-4 in the National Division. East Clinton goes to 3-7 in all matches, 3-5 against league rivals. The Astros defeated the Ladycats 3-2 in...
Hurricane grabs 3-0 win over Ladycats
WILMINGTON — With a fast start from the service line, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 25-7, 25-9, 25-17 Tuesday night in a non-league volleyball match. “Communication was better,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We did a much better job setting the pace and serving aggressive in sets one and two.”
Wilmington girls blank Blanchester 3-0
WILMINGTON — With three players scoring goals, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated Blanchester 3-0 Tuesday night in a non-league match at Alumni Field. Head coach Pat Black said WHS goals came from Taylor Noszka, Hannah Scott and Sophie Luce. “The girls played a great game,” Black...
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
Hurricane tennis tops Stivers in match at WHS
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Stivers School for the Arts 4-1 Tuesday in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts. The Hurricane, 3-8 on the season, won all courts but first singles and that was the match of the day. Chandni Sharma won the first...
Astros keep pace in SBAAC National Division standings
LEES CREEK — Led by Jordan Collom’s 13 service aces, East Clinton overpowered Felicity 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 Monday in a SBAAC National Division volleyball match. East Clinton kept pace with unbeaten Williamsburg atop the National standings, the Astros at 4-0 and the Wildcats at 5-0. The Astros are...
Falcons win quad at The Greens of Fayette County
WASHINGTON CH — Clinton-Massie easily outdistanced the field Tuesday in a quad golf match at The Greens of Fayette County. Massie had 158 while Miami Trace shot 185, Washington 191 and Vinton County 200. Andy Steed again was match medalist with a 37. Massie is 39-6 on the year.
Blanchester looking for winter sports coaches
Blanchester has several coaching openings for the upcoming winter season, athletic director Brad Ballinger said. At the high school level, Blanchester needs a varsity assistant boys basketball coach, preferably with experience, or a junior varsity head coach. There is a need for coach for the bowling program, both boys and...
Astros runnerup in quad match at Elks Run
BATAVIA — The East Clinton boys golf team finished as runnersup Monday in a quad match with Williamsburg, Batavia and Felicity. The Astros had 198 as a team and were second behind the Wildcats. Dakota Collom had a 43 to pace the Kyle Miller’s squad. Nathan Ellis came...
Wyss, Seabaugh lead Blan, EC runners at Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — East Clinton and Blanchester competed Saturday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational cross country meet at Georgetown High School. “The course at Georgetown is what you would call a true cross country course, with hills, trails through the woods and limited coach, spectator access,” East Clinton head coach Josh Simmons said. “This isn’t a course where you would expect to have new personal records but East Clinton established four new ones.”
Massie cheerleaders bring home trophies
The Clinton-Massie cheer squad took home several trophies from the Highland County Fair. In the squads’ first competition of the season, the Varsity Game Day team was second, the Varsity Performance team first and JV Game Day fourth in a varsity level competition. Kealey James won the tumbling contest...
Wilmington tennis takes down Hillsboro 5-0
WILMINGTON — With a clean sweep on all courts, the Wilmington High School defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts. Wilmington, 2-8 on the year, had a relatively easy time on four of the five courts. “We played well on all courts,” WHS...
WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
Quakers split final 2 matches in Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.
Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory
ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
Quakers come up short in heartbreaker 13-12
WILMINGTON — In a game that featured less than 500 combined yards, Baldwin Wallace University escaped Townsend Field Saturday with a 13-12 victory over the Wilmington College football team in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams. “Going into this game, we knew it was going to be...
Clean sweep for Wilmington College women’s soccer
The Wilmington College women’s soccer team swept the Ohio Athletic Conference weekly awards as Alex Wilson garnered Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week honors and Lauren Galloway was named Midstream Lighting OAC Defensive Player of the Week. Wilson, a freshman from Lebanon, netted three goals on a...
Dogbey earns OAC men’s soccer weekly award
Wilmington College men’s soccer senior Elorm Dogbey is this week’s Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. The fifth-year player has scored the team’s last three goals including the game-winner against Kalamazoo College (Mich.) in a neutral-site game at Ohio Northern University Saturday as well as both goals in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 2-2 draw with Defiance College. He also assisted on one of the team’s two goals in a Labor Day win at Wittenberg University.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Wilmington monthly blood drive hosted by Clinton Memorial Hospital. Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.
Blanchester facility is recipient of Healthiest Employers of Ohio award
BLANCHESTER — Hitachi Astemo Americas plants (formerly American Showa) in Blanchester and Sunbury have been recognized in the 2022 Healthiest Employers of Ohio awards program. The program honors people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population, stated a media release. It is the fifth year in a...
