Richard Sherman gave props to Bills CB Dane Jackson

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Some thought the Buffalo Bills had a problem at cornerback heading into their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

It looked like no one remembered to tell Buffalo’s secondary.

While Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might have struggled with some injury issues, the Bills and their young cornerbacks deserve some credit, too.

Enter Richard Sherman.

A former All-Pro corner, Sherman gave praise to Buffalo’s Dane Jackson for his efforts during Thursday’s game in Los Angeles. Specifically, Sherman thought Jackson garnered props for his interception of Stafford.

The pick came at a key time as well. While Buffalo won 31-10, it was only 7-0 at the time.

Check out Sherman’s praise of Jackson below:

