Schuylkill County, PA

UPDATE: Drugs and Over $5,000 in Stolen Items Seized from Vehicle that Fled Police During Multi-County Pursuit

Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update on an investigation into a man that fled Troopers in Schuylkill County on Labor Day. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill haven, on Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, a "Be On the Lookout" was put out for a Silver Dodge Durango that was involved in a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Caregiver charged with stealing

An East Stroudsburg caregiver has been charged with stealing from a patient. State police at Lehighton said Sandra Marceus, 43, was working as a caregiver for a 60-year-old man in his home along Burger Hollow Road, Polk Township. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17, police said she stole $330. She...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP: Police chase man after multiple thefts worth $5K

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man that lead them on a chase after they say he stole over $5,000 worth of items from multiple stores. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 6:50 p.m., a search was issued for a silver Dodge Durango suspected of being involved in […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
Times News

Tamaqua police charge resident after several disturbances reported

A Tamaqua man was sent to jail after police responded to numerous complaints about him yelling in the streets. Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Hazle Street at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 27 because Edward Dalvet, 42, was yelling out loud and talking to his parked motor bike. Police received another call 15 minutes later because Dalvet was yelling that the ground was shaking and that the walls were cracked on his house.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Man accused of firing gun at couple

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired. Police said the original […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Police Log

Tamaqua Police released information in several cases:. • Aron Ambrocio-DeLeon, 47, Tamaqua, was charged twice in two days for public drunkenness, borough police said. Police were dispatched to 19 W. Spruce St. at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a man, later identified as Ambrocio-DeLeon, lying on the steps and not moving. Police said an open can of beer was next to him.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
Times News

Homeless man charged with Monroe stabbing

A homeless man has been charged with stabbing the operator of a street sweeper in the parking lot of the Mount Pocono Plaza, Mount Pocono, early Friday morning, police said. Pocono Mountain Regional Police said the person who was stabbed was treated for non-life threatening injuries by emergency medical services personnel.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Times News

Woman charged in DUI crash with baby in car

A Walnutport woman has been charged with DUI after a crash in Eldred Township with a baby in the car. State Police at the Lehighton barracks said the baby, who is not yet 1 year old, had possible injuries. The infant was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg, by personnel from the West End Ambulance from the crash scene at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 8 on the Silver Spring Boulevard in Eldred Township.
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Cyclist dies in I-80 crash

A woman from Peabody, Kansas, died in a motorcycle crash at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 9 on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township. State police at the Hazleton barracks said Eva D. Carey, 55, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton about an hour after the 2021 Harley-Davidson crashed. Police said members of the general public administered CPR on the victim before police’s arrival at the scene.
PEABODY, KS
WBRE

Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy woman charged for allegedly assaulting another woman

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made contact with each other. Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

Ross Township man gets life sentence in kidnapping, death

A Ross Township man who idolized serial killers will spend life behind bars for the 2013 kidnapping and murder of a co-worker. Michael Horvath was sentenced to serve life without the chance of parole in the disappearance and murder of Holly Grim, a mother who lived in Lehigh County. In...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

