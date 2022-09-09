ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Language Learning App Duolingo Shares Why TikTok Loves Its Green Owl

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a green owl who seems to always be in...
AdWeek

Fans Can Raid Label 88rising's Closet Thanks to a New Partnership With Poshmark

Fans of singer-songwriter NIKI likely remember the elegant blue dress that she wore in the music video for her sultry 2019 track “Indigo.” Now, they have a chance to covet it for themselves—along with a number of unique items from a roster of popular music artists—thanks to a new partnership between fashion marketplace Poshmark and Asian and Asian American-led entertainment label 88rising.
AdWeek

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Are Sharing Their Colonoscopies

Although many people have been focusing on the health needs brought on by Covid-19, one major issue that continues to have life-threatening consequences is people missing their routine health screenings. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a colon cancer nonprofit organization, is aiming to change that.
