Fans of singer-songwriter NIKI likely remember the elegant blue dress that she wore in the music video for her sultry 2019 track “Indigo.” Now, they have a chance to covet it for themselves—along with a number of unique items from a roster of popular music artists—thanks to a new partnership between fashion marketplace Poshmark and Asian and Asian American-led entertainment label 88rising.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 HOURS AGO