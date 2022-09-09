Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Obituaries: Martinez; Lucero; Hiebert
Paul J Martinez: June 28, 1995 – September 7, 2022. Paul Joseph Martinez was born on June 28, 1995, in Cheyenne, WY. He passed away on September 7, 2022, at the young age of 27. If you knew Paul, then you knew he always had the biggest smile on...
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
theshelbyreport.com
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
capcity.news
Two Wyoming Cowboy players named Mountain West players of the week
LARAMIE, Wyo. — For the second consecutive week, Wyoming Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland has been named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Wyoming sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa also picked up a Mountain West honor as Defensive Player of the Week. The announcements were made by...
capcity.news
National average gas price falls for 13th week; Laramie County average down 13 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, and Laramie County saw nearly double the national decrease, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA. The nation’s average gas price fell 7.6 cents from a week ago to $3.67...
thecheyennepost.com
Boys and Girls Club Opens New Laramie County Locations
The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to announce the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District #2. Launching Monday, September 12th, the Club will offer high-quality, affordable afterschool programming in Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary Schools. These locations, set to replace the previous Academy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
North Platte Telegraph
Stanback pleads no contest to 2nd-degree murder in fiancee's killing
William H. Stanback pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to an amended count of second-degree murder in killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte pond in 2020. Stanback, 42, of Greeley, Colorado, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28. He faces 20 years to life in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
capcity.news
Air Quality Alert in effect in Cheyenne due to distant wildfires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced an Air Quality Alert for the area. This is in coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. This alert shall remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, due to wildfires in Idaho. A Special Weather...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council debates amendment on impounding illegally parked vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change to the time frame in which an illegally parked vehicle is towed was introduced to the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Sept. 12. This amendment would change the time frame to two business days, and the owner of the vehicle would have to pay charges for towing and storage incurred in addition to any penalties imposed for violation of this code or any other city ordinance.
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD Citizen’s Police Academy registration open to public
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department recently announced that it will be hosting the free Citizen’s Police Academy next month. This academy will be taking place from Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Nov. 4 at the Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St. The academy is...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman's watch party locations as voting continues-Live pkg_ Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is growing as voting starts to wind down and those results start to come in. We are hearing that big crowds were at polling stations, making sure that their voices and votes were heard across Wyoming, with constant voter turnout since the polls opened at 7 am this morning.
Comments / 0