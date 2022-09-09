CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change to the time frame in which an illegally parked vehicle is towed was introduced to the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Sept. 12. This amendment would change the time frame to two business days, and the owner of the vehicle would have to pay charges for towing and storage incurred in addition to any penalties imposed for violation of this code or any other city ordinance.

