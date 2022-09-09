Read full article on original website
popville.com
“Fava Pot’s 9 Year Anniversary Celebration” is tomorrow (Wed.) in Dupont!
On Wednesday, September 14, Fava Pot will be celebrating 9 years of serving up the best Egyptian cuisine! Originally from Cairo, Chef Dina Daniel immigrated to Washington, DC and followed her dream to share her culture through authentic Egyptian, homestyle dishes. Chef Dina launched the Fava Pot food truck in...
popville.com
Wine Bistro ‘Irregardless’ opening Tomorrow (Tues.) on H Street, NE. Peek inside the beautiful space!
502 H Street, NE (former home to Le Grenier) “D.C. hospitality professionals Ian and Mika Carlin are proud to announce the September 13 opening of their wine bistro, Irregardless. Located at 502 H Street NE, the two-story 1600 square foot restaurant offers omnivore and vegetarian seasonal tasting menus with accompanying beverage pairings that spotlight great wines from Virginia and beyond. The restaurant’s Modern American tasting menus, thoughtfully composed by Executive Chef Ben Browning, highlight the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the seasons and feature nods to the flavors of Browning’s Parisian childhood.
popville.com
Battle of the Barrel Aged Beers IX at Boundary Stone Sept. 20th!
“The Battle of the Barrel-Aged Beer returns to the Stone on Tuesday, September 20th as prequel to DC Beer Week(end). We’re pitting local breweries against each other as they each try to wow the public and judges with a special barrel-aged brew. This year’s participating breweries are: returning champ DC Brau, Port City Brewing Company, Other Half Brewing, Denizens Brewing Company, Atlas Brew Works, Hellbender Brewing Company, and Right Proper Brewing Company.
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Amanda for sending this super sweet “’65 Impala in Mount Vernon”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Pets, Shaw, signs, U Street. Notes...
popville.com
Five Reasons to Become a Tutor in a DC School
Recent headlines have quantified the toll the pandemic had on D.C. students, particularly on students furthest from opportunity. Tutoring has been proven as one of the most effective ways to help students supplement math and literacy skills learned in the classroom. By volunteering as a tutor, you will bring back the human connection, attention and support D.C. students need to succeed.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on a high floor and the dining room table and windows and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW near California Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 505ft2 – Bright 1 Br w Towering View Over Connecticut Avenue! (Dupont Circle – Kalorama – Adams Morgan) 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW | #804 |...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
